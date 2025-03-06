NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Buffalo Sabres

The Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand are still talking

Chris Johnston: The Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand continue to have some back and forth regarding a potential contract extension. It’s still a possibility that he’d trade, but as of now, teams that are calling are being told ‘no.’

NHL Watcher: Chris Johnson on TSNs Insider Trading on Brad Marchard: “At this point in time there is no confirmation that he will be traded, but the feeling league-wide is that he is very much likely to be moved by the Bruins at some point to the West.”

The NY Islanders are getting first-round pick plus offers for Brock Nelson

David Pagnotta: The New York Islanders have received trade offers, including a first-round pick – plus, for forward Brock Nelson.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were interested before pivoting to the deal with the Seattle Kraken for Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand.

The NY Islanders sent out some contract offers

David Pagnotta: The New York Islanders made contract offers to Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri today.

The Islanders are weighing their options and teams are waiting for some answers.

Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News: Chris Johnston on the CJ Show today:

“As of Thursday morning, it doesn’t sound 100%, that the Islanders are signaling to other teams, or that they signaled to Brock Nelson himself, that he will be traded, which is kind of crazy when you think about it.”

and adding

“The news, the information, as of right now Brock Nelson isn’t gonna be moved.”

Both Nelson and Palmieri have 16-team no-trade clauses.

Ryan Reaves on waivers clears some cap room for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forward Ryan Reaves on waivers, clearing at least $1.15 million ahead of the trade deadline.

If he clears tomorrow and they assign him to the AHL, they’ll get $1.15 million cap space, and $1.35 million if someone claims him. It’s not expected that anyone would claim him.

Will the Buffalo Sabres extend Jason Zucker by tomorrow?

Michael Augello: Time is running out between the Buffalo Sabres and pending UFA forward Jason Zucker. Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said last month that he’d like to extend Zucker.

If the Sabres don’t re-sign Zucker by the deadline tomorrow, they risk losing him for nothing after the season.

