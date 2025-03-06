NHL Rumors: Could There Blockbuster Trades Coming From St. Louis and Buffalo?

Will There Be a Trade That Comes Out of Nowhere on Deadline Day?

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined TSN Radio in Montreal on Monday ahead of the Friday NHL Trade Deadline and was asked about any potential shocking trades that could happen that would don’t see coming. Similar to the Tomas Hertl deal last year. Pagnotta talks about potentially with the St. Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres

Host: “I think back to last year’s trade deadline. You joined us, I think both on the Monday and on the Friday itself, and you told us that Vegas was working on something significant, but you couldn’t tell us what it was. Remember that I do?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yes.”

Host: “And then you joined us at 11, and then you fast-forward to the deadline at just after three o’clock, and the Golden Knights go and get Tomas Hertl. There was like, what Tomas Hertl was even available? Nobody saw it coming, but you knew Vegas was sniffing around it. Is there a team or player like that this year that may be a little bit off the radar?”

Dave Pangotta: “I hope so it will certainly spice things up to that extent. I think it’s still early for that type of a shocker to kind of be be revealed. One team I am curious about, and this wouldn’t result in the same type of deal that Vegas ended up making, but primarily futures, was futures, this would be a bigger blockbuster asset-type deal.

There’s a lot of noise around, and has been for the last month around St. Louis. And while a lot of attention has been placed on Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou is a player that his name has been floating around for a little while. And if St. Louis does something big and bold, not a future-type deal, but an old school Star-for Star type swap.

I wouldn’t be shocked if Jordan Kyrou’s out there or ends up being a player that one of those, one of those big pieces that then gets moving for another big piece. Not sure what direction they’re going to go in, and they don’t have to. He’s got term. He’s got his no-trade that kicks in July 1st, so they can even wait until the summertime or the draft before making a big deal. But he’s a very curious name that I’m looking at.

The others are out of Buffalo, the usual suspects with (Dylan) Cozens and (Bowen) Byram that they continue to listen on. Teams have been poking around on (Alex) Tuch. There’s a lot of reluctance to do that. But the other curious name is Owen Power, and he’s got his long-term deal. He doesn’t have any no-trade protection. That kicks in for a few years because of his age.

But from my understanding that the Sabers haven’t told teams they’re not willing to at least take calls on. (Rasmus) Dahlin forget about it. Tage Thompson, no chance. Tuch you’re going to have to pay a ridiculous premium again to get him. But Cozens and Byram have been out there. My understanding is that Owen Power, they’ll listen on. But this is another star-for-start type of deal if it ends up happening.

