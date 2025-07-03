NHL Rumors: Canucks, Stars, Oilers, Canadiens, Kings, and Flames

Would the Vancouver Canucks look at Jack Roslovic?

Rick Dhaliwal: Jack Roslovic could be a potential center target for the Vancouver Canucks.

Multiple options for Matt Dumba

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said they have multiple options involving Matt Dumba that they are still looking at. No decisions have been made yet.

The Edmonton Oilers had interest in Mike Matheson … Teams inquired about Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: Sources said that before the draft, the Edmonton Oilers showed some interest in Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson as they like his mobility and puck-moving skills.

There was some talk that the Oilers might consider moving Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to help clear up some salary cap space. They are not shopping RNH, but teams are inquiring.

Marco D’Amico: Was not saying that the Oilers and Canadiens are connected, just that the Oilers like Matheson, and the teams are calling about Nugent-Hopkins.

The Los Angeles Kings made a push for Rasmus Andersson at the Draft

Ryan Pike: Darren Dreger said on The Nielson Show that the Los Angeles Kings talked to the Calgary Flames about defenseman Rasmus Andersson on the weekend.

“I heard a whopper of the LA Kings going after Rasmus Andersson at the draft. And I can’t share exactly what the details were. It was a *deal*. It was Ken Holland stepping up to make a deal. And I don’t think Andersson wanted to play in LA, and he’s got trade protection. I get a strong sense that hte LA Kings are swinging for the fence here.”

*deal* was likely emphasizing how impressive the potential deal could have been.

