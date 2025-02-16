NHL Rumors: Brad Marchand And Sidney Crosby Talk

The Brad Marchand Quote Is Telling

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: So, Brad Marchand has said his peace. Will rumors and innuendo go away? That answer remains a resounding no. People get riled up by these rumors in some way and form. His quote here is interesting.

“I don’t think so, but I don’t have all of the answers,” he said. “I don’t think so. I believe that we have a group capable of doing more than what we’ve done. And I believe that they feel the same way.” “We’re not in control of them,” said Marchand, who added that he has a close relationship with Bruins management, going back to when general manager Don Sweeney was in player development and Marchand was a prospect. “At the end of the day, if they wanted to trade me, that’s obviously well within their right. But I feel like that’s something that we would have a conversation about. I don’t think that’s something they would just do on a whim.”

The Boston Bruins Captain wants to clearly stay. Now, the problem is this remains in the news. Cam Neely and Don Sweeney have not exactly put this to bed. What could the return be? How close does something like this get?

Brad Marchand Pending In More Ways Than One

Conor Ryan of Boston.com: Marchand has played nearly 1,100 games in a Boston Bruins sweater. He wants to stay in Boston. The Captain has won a Stanley Cup but could management consider moving him in a retool? Teams desire the winger and even at 37, Marchand is far from done.

Again, this feels more like fantasy hockey than anything else. It is far from the only “fantasy” in this post alone. Anyway, the desire to win permeates Boston, Marchand, and its sports culture.

What does this mean for Marchand and the Bruins come after March 7th? No one knows yet.

From Brad Marchand To Sidney Crosby?

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: The Pittsburgh Penguins appear like they will miss the playoffs again. While trading Rickard Rakell for his value makes sense, would Pittsburgh actually consider moving Sidney Crosby before March 7th? The idea that players like Marchand and Crosby are being considered on the fringe of the market is something.

Anyway, Rakell is the more likely piece to be moved. Crosby carries all the headlines, however. Rakell’s contract is more problematic according to some, too.

Kyle Dubas faces some decisions on Crosby much like Don Sweeney does with Brad Marchand.

