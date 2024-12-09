NHL Rumors: Brady Tkachuk Isn’t Going Anywhere?

Bruce Garrioch: There is nothing to the Brady Tkachuk rumors involving the New York Rangers, or to any other team for that matter.

NHL Network: Stu Grimson when asked about Brady Tkachuk’s future with the Ottawa Senators.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Adnan Virk: “Brady Tkachuk is essential to the Ottawa Senators, Stu. He’s not going anywhere.”

Grimson: “He’s a signature piece. I mean, they are to this day, since they’ve acquired him, and I think really building this franchise around Brady Tkachuk.”

He is. He’s all kinds of leadership. He’s all kinds of talent. Plays with a hard edge. And I mean, there aren’t a lot of captains around this league with that kind of offensive upside that are willing to shake their gloves off when the moment is right.”

Virk: “He’ll fight.”

Grimson: “Extremely judicious about that. He’s got a great, sense of the moment. The apple didn’t fall very far from that tree, and there’s another apple to show for that as well, at a different station across the NHL.

But Brady Tkachuk to me, I wouldn’t say, I wouldn’t so far as to say lifer, he’s there longer term.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Ottawa Senators remaining confident Brady Tkachuk will play out his contract despite the reports out of New York that the Rangers are interested in him.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron Maclean: “… It’s ongoing, and you can tie that into Ottawa and their side of it, is noise around Brady Trakchuk.”

Friedman: ” … But you know, with Brady Tkachuck the report in The New York Post about the Rangers making an offer for him, I’ll say this. I think the Senators are very, very confident. He’s signed for three more seasons, and I think they’re very, very confident that, that is going to play out to the full end of the contract.

The one thing I do think Ron is that the Senators and their fans are probably just going to have to live with some noise. Like, that is the way it goes.

And whenever a team battles to try to get into the playoffs and doesn’t get there, there’s always going to be questions about, is this player going to be happy, or Is this player not going to be happy?

And I don’t think Sanders could respond to every rumor, but I do think the overall feeling is they’re very confident that he’s going to stay, and wants to stay.”