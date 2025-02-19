NHL Rumors: Brock Nelson, Brad Marchand, and Jared McCann

On Brock Nelson and Brad Marchand pending UFA status

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, We Are Loving This episode on Brock Nelson deciding on whether he thinks the New York Islanders can win. Brad Marchand makes it clear that he wants to stay in Boston.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “You know, Brock Nelson. He did a really good job of, you know, really saying, I love the Islanders, and we’ll see. We’ll see.

You know, I think that one of the things around Nelson is, after all of his comments the other day in the interview we did. You know, one of the things that a couple people said to me was, they read it as, he’s thinking about, can the Islanders win?

NHL Injuries: Wednesday the 19th

Like he’s older. He’s going to be 34. And I think that’s one of the things he’s kind of asking is, can the Islanders win while he’s still an effective player? I think there’s, I think that’s part of this with him.

It’s also interesting here Marchand and we tape something with him. It’s very clear he wants to stay in Boston. Like he talked about he’s only played on one team. It matters to him. He likes the fact that the Bruins don’t want to accept mediocrity. That winning there is important, and that’s where his focus is.

I thought that was really interesting. You know, he could have, he could have also said, kind of some of the same things that Nelson did, but he was emphatic about publicly saying he wanted to play for the Bruins.”

Teams are calling the Seattle Kraken about Jared McCann

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, We Are Loving This episode on teams calling the Seattle Kraken about Jared McCann.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“You know, the other one I wanted to mention, Jared McCann. There was some reports about Jared McCann. People were pretty emphatic to me that that’s teams going to Seattle saying, ‘Is there any way you do this here?’ They say there’s no way that’s Seattle doing that, that’s people coming to them.

USA vs. Canada Continues To Be the Talk of the Sports World

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.