NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Canadiens, Predators, Devils, Rangers, Senators, Leafs, Canucks, and More

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm wasn’t at the Bruins practice yesterday.

Frank Seravalli: Sources say that Bruins Charlie McAvoy had a procedure done to clean out an infection and is out week-to-week.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson was back at practice.

Daily Faceoff: Sabres forward Jordan Greenway will return after missing 23 games with a mid-body injury.

NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Michael Pezzetta didn’t practice due to an upper-body injury. He will continue to be evaluated daily.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon will be out for four to six months with a lower-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier was a full participant at Devils practice yesterday. He was in a regular jersey.

Forward Nathan Bastian is no longer wearing a bubble mask.

Mike Morreale: Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler have been placed on the IR.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin skated on his own according to a source. Rangers PR reported that goaltender Dylan Garand was recalled from the AHL.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forwards Shane Pinto and Josh Norris were not on the ice for the Senators’ practice yesterday.

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and Four Players Who Could Use a Change of Scenery

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Senators defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker took part in his first practice since he suffered a high ankle sprain.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin skated yesterday. He’s missed six games with a lower-body injury.

Forward Bryan Rust was also skating. He’s missed one game with a lower-body injury.

Seth Rorabaugh: Penguins forward Boko Imana wasn’t at practice yesterday. He’s been out since February 7th with an undisclosed injury.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok was on the ice with teammates yesterday. He’s been on the LTIR since the start of the season.

David Alter: Maple Leafs defenseman Jani Hakanpaa was on the ice yesterday.

Brogan Houston: Utah Hockey Club head coach Andre Tourigny said that defenseman Sean Durzi will return to the lineup on Saturday.

Forward Logan Cooley is day-to-day and he skated in a no-contact jersey yesterday.

Goaltender Connor Ingram is day-today.

Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo is “still not good.”

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Seattle Kraken

Iain MacIntyre: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko isn’t expected to travel with the team on their five-game road trip. He’s out with a lower-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman: Quinn Hughes practiced with the Canucks yesterday and he would only play for Team USA if there was another injury. The Canucks play in Vegas on Saturday so it doesn’t make sense for him to fly to Boston and then to Vegas if he’s not going to play.

Iain MacIntyre : Hughes practiced in a no-contact jersey.

: Hughes practiced in a no-contact jersey. Nick Cotsonika: Hughes: “I think the plan was to just see how my skate went today. I feel like I felt pretty good. I mean, the rules are the rules. I can’t play unless anyone else gets injured, and I obviously don’t want to see anyone get injured. So yeah, I think that’s where we’re at.” … “I guess we’ll just see what happens. I’ll be in touch with those guys and just go from there.” … “I guess I could fly down there and then fly back, but we’ll just see where this goes.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.