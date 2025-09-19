NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Nashville Predators have no intention of trading Luke Evangelista

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz said that trading RFA forward Luke Evangelista is “not even a thought.” They want to get a contract done.

The Ottawa Senators and Shane Pinto have started extension talks

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios said that they have started contract extension talks with forward Shane Pinto and that things have been positive.

Will a Kyle Connor extension get done before the start of the regular season?

Mike McIntyre and Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Free Press: (mailbag) McIntyre is confident that Kyle Connor will sign an extension with the Winnipeg Jets, and that it would be a surprise if a deal is not in place by the start of the regular season. He also wouldn’t be panicking if a deal isn’t done. Talks should pick up in the next few weeks.

He’ll be looking for $10 million plus on an extension. Could see it being for three or four years. McIntyre predicts a four-year deal at $10.5 million per.

Murat Ates: Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff on Kyle Connor’s contract situation: “We’ve had great dialogue with KC’s representatives and we continue to have that. He’s obviously a big part.”

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Ryan McDonagh won’t talk again until after the season

Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times: 36-year-0ld Ryan McDonagh is entering the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. At the end of last season, GM Julien BriseBois said that they wanted the 2025-26 season to play out before he sits down with McDonagh and his camp about his future. BriseBois reiterated that on Wednesday.

“We’re going to table everything until after (the season), at least that’s the plan right now. That’s my expectation. That’s what’s going to happen.”

McDonagh on entering the final year of his contract.

“It’s a part of life. You don’t really know what the future holds for anybody if you look that far ahead. So just focusing in on one day at a time, one game at a time, and another reason to be motivated this summer to come in as good of shape as I can, ready to play at a high level and prove to myself that I can keep playing in this league, and that’s what I want to do.”

