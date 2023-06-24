NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres – Dahlin, Power, Goaltending, Kulich and Savoie

The Sabres are working on extensions for Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that both Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power has made it clear they want to be in Buffalo long-term.

“(We) have started those conversations so now we’re in the process of working our way through it,” Adams said. “We’ve made it clear to them we see them as really important people and pieces of our franchise moving forward and they’ve made it clear to us they want to be here, so we’ll keep working on it.”

The Sabres are continuing to lock up there, and both Dahlin and Powers are going to get big raises.

Sabres are excited about their goaltenders but will watch the market

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: Buffalo Sabres GM said they are confident with the three goalies they have in Eric Comrie, Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen but he has to keep on eye on what’s out there.

“I’m not doing my job if I’m not in on every conversation around the league and knowing what’s out there and what makes sense,” he said. “… If if there’s something we think will help us now and set us up for sustainable success, then we’ll look at it. But I’m excited about the goaltending position, to be honest with you, going into the season.”

The Sabres won’t give up Jiri Kulich or Matt Savoie

Heather Engel of NHL.com: The Buffalo Sabres have added depth to their prospect pool over the past couple of season and some of those assets could be used for immediate help. But GM Kevyn Adams has deemed Jiri Kulich and Matt Savoie as non-starters.

“If you’re acquiring players, if you’re going to give up assets too — that’s just the way this works — you have to get comfortable with all of that,” Adams said. “But what we will not do, regardless of kind of how you laid it out, is we will not be in a situation where we will panic or we will feel like we have to do something just to do it and end up setting our franchise back longer term.

“Of course, if there’s a way to do something that improves the roster, we’re looking at every single thing, but we’re just not going to chase it. We’re going to come from a position of strength. We feel that we are in a really good spot right now. I like the way our team’s coming together, we want to improve. If deals make sense, then we’re going to look at all scenarios. …