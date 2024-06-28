NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Buffalo Sabres had a few trades fall apart

@Gabrielor89: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adam on WGR 550 radio: “I was close on a few trades the last week, and then they just fell apart”

The Montreal Canadiens still in on Martin Necas

Jimmy Murphy: Continue to hear that the Montreal Canadiens remain in on Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas. Necas could end up with the New Jersey Devils.

Couldn’t the Lightning go a little longer term to lower the cap hit for Steven Stamkos?

OverDrive: Darren Dreger on what pending UFA forward Steven Stamkos is thinking with free agency just days away.

** NHLRumors.com transcriptions

Bryan Hayes: “Darren Dreger, TSN hockey insider. So it is June 26th. What is Steven Stamkos thinking right now?

Dreger: “Well, you’re probably wondering where the offers are. And if the reality is that he’s going to open market, I know Pierre LeBrun is going to touch on that as part of our segment and Insider Trading, on SportsCenter.

I gotta tell you, I’m surprised if that direction that this thing goes. I understand, you know, the cap crunch because so many teams have to contend with that. But you’re talking about an iconic figure here and a guy who’s coming off, what he’d score 40 times this past year.

You know, look, make it intriguing for him. We talked about the possibility of a team like Toronto or Ottawa giving Chris Tanev an extended term a term beyond what their comfort normally would be just to get the player, because they need the player now. You don’t worry about what is gonna look like in four or five years from now.

You know, wouldn’t that apply to Steven Stamkos? Like, it just, it doesn’t make sense to me. But what I know is if Tampa Bay find a way to circle back and make it worth his while to stay, they’re not gonna to have a hard time finding a home for Stamkos.