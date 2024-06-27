NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Devils, Canes, Red Wings, Ducks, Kings, Jets, Walker, Marchessault, Preds, Islanders and Canadiens

The Maple Leafs will do all they can to move Mitch Marner

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Believe the Toronto Maple Leafs will do everything they can to trade Mitch Marner this offseason. They are having talks. Will there be a team that is willing to match their asking price and will Marner waive his no-movement clause? Two questions that will need to be answered.

The Devils dangling the No. 10 pick in front of the Hurricanes?

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: It’s believed that the New Jersey Devils have dangled the No. 10 pick to the Carolina Hurricanes in a Martin Necas deal.

That may be a draft night trade depending on how the prior picks play out.

Other teams who are eyeing Necas include the Columbus Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames, Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings and Nashville Predators.

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: The Detroit Red Wings gained a bit of salary cap space and there is some talk they are interested in Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson. Some others think it’s something bigger.

The Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings are looking at Jake Guentzel.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are talking with pending RFA defenseman Timothy Liljegren but he’s also a trade candidate.

Winnipeg Jets are getting calls on Nikolaj Ehlers, Rutger McGroarty, and Cole Perfetti. The Jets don’t really want to move Perfetti.

The Nashville Predators, Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks, Utah Hockey Club, Calgary Flames, and New Jersey Devils are among the teams interested in Sean Walker.

The Predators are looking to upgrade their blue line, and add a top-six scorer.

Adam Henrique is unlikely to re-sign with the Edmonton Oilers and will get some interest.

Jonathan Marchessault‘s agent said that talks continue. The Vegas Golden Knights are working on few things, one of which involves creating cap space.

NHL Rumors: Will Leon Draisaitl Stay in Edmonton Long-Term?

Contract extension talks between the New York Islanders and Brock Nelson haven’t started yet.

Montreal Canadiens forwards Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak are available.