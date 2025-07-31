NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, and Erik Karlsson

Teams are still interested in Bowen Byram, and the Buffalo Sabres may have Mattias Samuelsson available

Michael Augello of The Hockey News: The Buffalo Sabres were able to re-sign defenseman Bowen Byram to a two-year deal at a $6.25 million cap hit, and some thought that would stop the rumor mill. That hasn’t stopped the interest in him as The Fourth Period links 10 teams to him.

Sabres GM Kevin Adams didn’t like the offers he was getting for Byram leading up to the draft. They were likely futures-based, and the Sabres were looking for a ‘hockey deal.’

It’s also believed that 25-year-old defenseman Mattias Samuelsson could be available. He’s got five years left at a $4.285 million cap hit, and could be on the third pairing for the Sabres.

What about Erik Karlsson to the Ottawa Senators?

Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff: The Ottawa Senators traded Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks seven years ago. The Senators could use a veteran, puck-moving defenseman, but does a reunion make sense?

Tyler Yaremchuk mentions that people usually bring up the Carolina Hurricanes, but they have Shayne Gostisbehere running the power play, and Alex Nikishin could get some opportunity. What about the Senators, who are looking to take the next step in their rebuild?

Larkin: “I think that is another really good fit. They’re playing Nick Jensen up in the lineup with the second pair with Thomas Chabot. But ideally, Jensen could be a luxury third-pair defenseman. You do have a Jordan Spence coming in now on the right side, so you have to figure that out.

But in terms of just mobility and leadership and just a fun story at a reasonable price on retained money, I think Erik Karlsson coming home would make a lot of sense. Especially because, of course, his wife Melinda Curry, they met in Ottawa, so that would be a homecoming for their family too.”

