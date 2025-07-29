Do Any of the Trade Destinations for Nazem Kadri Make Sense?

There has been considerable noise and speculation surrounding Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri. This speculation goes back to last season. However, with the Flames finishing with 96 points a season ago, just missing out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the goal for them is to make the playoffs next season. Keeping Kadri in the mix would help them accomplish that goal.

As NHLRumors.com has documented, Flames General Manager Craig Conroy is not looking to move their number one center. As a matter of fact, Conroy is looking to get a number two center. With the goal being the Stanley Cup Playoffs and improving, why would he want to move out a player like Kadri and now try to fill two center positions when the center market is thin as it is.

But that has not stopped the speculation and potential trade possibilities. As NHLRumors.com recently published via Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet, he looked at five potential trade destinations for Nazem Kadri. We are going to examine these trade destinations and explain why, in theory, they make sense, but in actuality, do not.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are seeking a second-line center, and Nazem Kadri would be a perfect fit; however, as Jimmy Murphy of RG Media explains, there is currently no interest in Kadri.

Why would the #GoHabsGo be interested in 34-year old Nazem Kadri?@MurphysLaw74: “Talking to a team source with the Canadiens… there’s no interest there right now”#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/mydJVKlhGr — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 16, 2025

It does not make sense what the Canadiens are building. Kadri is entering his fourth-year of a seven-year contract that pays him $7 million per season. That is a hefty price for a team that is up against the cap before moving out Carey Price’s contract. Not to mention, this is the year the Canadiens are supposed to make the playoffs. They are still in the process of drafting, developing, and building a steady playoff contender.

Plus, what do the Canadiens have that the Flames would want that could keep the Flames in contention in the West? Similar to the St. Louis Blues, who did not wish to trade for Kirby Dach, are the Flames wanting to get Dach in return? They would wish for Nick Suzuki or a player of that calibre. This does not make sense. Not now, maybe later on.

New Jersey Devils

You can read more about how Kadri fits with the Devils at DevilsNation.com. Kadri is the perfect type of player for the Devils, especially at the center position. Similar to the Canadiens, if the team was a piece away from winning the Stanley Cup at a point, and the Flames were willing to retain, then that would be okay. But are the Devils willing to pay Kadri $7 million a season over the next four seasons to play third-line center? Yes, you can move Jack Hughes to the wing, but does it make sense at this time? Not to mention, will Dawson Mercer be the piece that moves the needle? It will also be a top prospect, as well as another player or pick. Remember, the Flames want to remain competitive.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes are an interesting team. They just signed Nikolaj Ehlers in free agency and have $10 million in cap space and could take on the whole salary. GM Eric Tulsky has been aggressive this offseason, acquiring K’Andre Miller. Adding Kadri would give the Hurricanes depth down the middle. Kadri would slot in behind Sebastian Aho turning the veteran Jordan Staal into the third-line center he has become.

While the Hurricanes have the first-round draft pick in 2028, what else do they have that would be enticing for the Flames to move Kadri to Carolina? Logan Stankoven, whom the Hurricanes got in the Mikko Rantanen trade, is signed up long-term. Jackson Blake just signed a new long-term deal to stay in Carolina. The Flames are not taking on Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s contract. A guy that could get it done is Seth Jarvis. He makes $7,420,087 a season and is in year two of a seven-year deal. Oh, and he does not have trade protection for a couple of more seasons. Jarvis keeps the Flames in playoff contention, but would the Hurricanes be willing to part with him for Kadri?

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have been looking for a replacement ever since Nazem Kadri left via free agency the year the team won the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It has been a revolving door at the center position for the Avalanche. First, it was Casey Mittelstadt who did not work. Most recently, it was Brock Nelson. The jury is still out on Nelson because he was there for the last 10-15 games of the season.

The Avalanche just signed Nelson to a three-year contract extension at $7.5 million per year. That means they would be taking on four years at $7 million a season for Kadri. While it could be suggested that Nelson could go to the wing once Kadri arrives, how can the Avalanche make all this money work with Cale Makar and Martin Necas due new extensions? Now, Necas could be moved in the deal, but again, is that a player that moves the needle for the Flames, and if so, would he extend?

The Avalanche never wanted to let Kadri go, but they had no choice, being up against the cap. If they had the advantage the Florida Panthers did of a rising cap, then maybe he is still in Colorado.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Seems like every player is linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kadri is a Brad Treliving-type player, but Kadri was run out of town thanks to the fan base and media in Toronto. People were not pleased that he got suspended at the wrong time in the series. Kadri plays with an edge that is necessary to win the playoffs. Just look at Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand wth the Panthers.

The Leafs traded Kadri to Colorado and Tyson Barrie and Alexander Kerfoot as part of the return. However, the Maple Leafs don’t have the draft picks to make it work, nor the players to keep Calgary in contention. Now, Treliving did get one of his former players via free agency in Chris Tanev. However, the trade pieces are not there and Calgary isn’t retaining money in any of the deals.

Again, the Calgary Flames have no plans on trading Nazem Kadri. Outside of the five possible trade destinations, there is only one that could work. But again, Calgary wants players in return to help them remain competitive. Right now, all the Kadri talk is speculation. Let’s see how this plays out as the seasons roll on.

