NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the New York Islanders

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun: Elliotte Friedman and Frank Seravalli have both said that the Calgary Flames are waiting for the right trade offer for defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

“The feeling across the league is the talented defenceman is ready for something new,” Friedman wrote in his latest edition of 32 Thoughts. “I believe the Flames are willing, but only when they get what they want. There’s significant interest, which helps.”

The Flames may not want to do a long-term extension as it may block the path for Hunter Brzustewicz and Zayne Parakh. All three are right-handed, to go along with MacKenzie Weegar, who is signed through 2030-31.

Seravalli wrote that the Flames and Andersson are not on the same page money-wise either, after they exchanged numbers. They could also hang on to him until the trade deadline. He has a six-team, no-trade list.

Andersson could be a fit for the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars (cap issues, though). Would former Flames GM and current Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving be interested?

The New York Islanders continue to talk with their RFAs, including Noah Dobson

Ethan Sears of the NY Post: It’s not known which direction the New York Islanders will go with pending RFA defenseman Noah Dobson. Islanders GM Mathieu Darche said on Tuesday that he wants to re-sign all of his RFAs, but Dobson has come up in the trade rumor mill.

“I’ve been talking with the agents. It’s all just part of the process,” Darche said when asked about Dobson specifically. “Sometimes it takes time, sometimes it happens quick and it’s been, actually, with all four of the RFAs, it’s been a very cordial negotiation. We’re just going through the process. We all have our ideas of where the contracts will be and we’re working through it.”

Other pending RFAs include Alexander Romanov, Simon Holmstrom and Max Tsyplakov.

Frank Seravalli reported last week that Dobson’s initial ask was $11 million, but not able to confirm that.

