NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Top 35 NHL Trade Watch List

Finding a new home for Viktor Arvidsson and some goalie options for the Edmonton Oilers, and an updated top 35 NHL trade watch list.
Jun 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) collides with Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Finding a new home for Viktor Arvidsson and some goalie options for the Edmonton Oilers

Zach Laing of Oilers Nation: Edmonton Oilers forward Viktor Avridsson has another year left at $4 million and a no-movement clause. But after a down season, Avidsson is willing to work the Oilers to find a new home.

“I do think they’re going to work on a solution for Arvidsson,” Friedman said on Monday’s 32 Thoughts podcast. “He has control, but I think he’s going to work with them.”

Ryley Delaney of Oilers Nation: Six goaltenders the Edmonton Oilers could target this offseason: Ivan Prosvetov (KHL free agent), Jake Allen, Anton Forsberg, Alex Lyon, Ville Husso, Alexandar Georgiev, and Ilya Samsonov.

If looking to try an offer sheet someone, there is Lukas Dostal (ANA) and Joel Hofer (STL). Other RFAs that might interest the Oilers are Jakub Dobes and Cayden Primeau (MTL), and Devin Levi (BUF).

NHL Rumors: All Signs Point To Elias Pettersson Staying in Vancouver

Updated top 35 NHL trade watch list

The Fourth Period: Updating the top 35 players that could be traded and teams that they have been linked too.

1. Erik Karlsson – RD – Pittsburgh Penguins

2. Bowen Byram – LD – Buffalo Sabres
Vancouver, Philadelphia, NY Rangers, Calgary, Boston

3. Evander Kane – LW – Edmonton Oilers

4. Trevor Zegras – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks

5. Marco Rossi – C – Minnesota Wild
Philadelphia, Montreal, Vancouver, Nashville, Calgary, Buffalo

6. Matt Dumba – RD – Dallas Stars

7. K’Andre Miller – LD – New York Rangers
Los Angeles, Calgary

8. Rasmus Andersson – RD – Calgary Flames
Ottawa, Carolina, Dallas, Columbus

9. J.J. Peterka – LW – Buffalo Sabres
NY Rangers, Vancouver, Utah, Calgary, Columbus, Minnesota, Chicago, Tampa Bay, NY Islanders

10. Elias Pettersson – C – Vancouver Canucks
Buffalo, Detroit, Minnesota, Ottawa, Columbus

NHL Rumors: Panthers, and the Sharks

11. Viktor Arvidsson – RW/LW – Edmonton Oilers

12. Bryan Rust – RW – Pittsburgh Penguins

13. John Gibson – G – Anaheim Ducks
Edmonton

14. Mario Ferraro – LD – San Jose Sharks
Colorado, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, Calgary

15. Jordan Spence – RD – Los Angeles Kings
Ottawa

16. Connor Murphy – RD – Chicago Blackhawks

17. Matias Maccelli – LW – Utah Mammoth

18. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – C – New York Islanders
Winnipeg, Carolina, Boston

19. Jared McCann – LW – Seattle Kraken
Vancouver, Ottawa, NY Rangers

20. Jonathan Marchessault – LW – Nashville Predators

21. Jamie Oleksiak – LD – Seattle Kraken

22. David Kampf – C – Toronto Maple Leafs

23. Nick Robertson – LW/RW – Toronto Maple Leafs

24. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – Detroit Red Wings

25. Nic Hague – LD – Vegas Golden Knights
Philadelphia, Montreal, Detroit, Pittsburgh

NHL Rumors: Mika Zibanejad, Nashville Predators, and the Top 40 NHL Trade Targets

26. Pavel Zacha – C – Boston Bruins

27. Rickard Rakell – RW – Pittsburgh Penguins
Los Angeles, Seattle, Ottawa, Chicago

28. Calle Jarnkrok – F – Toronto Maple Leafs

29. Thatcher Demko – G – Vancouver Canucks

30. Morgan Rielly – LD – Toronto Maple Leafs

31. 3rd overall pick – Chicago Blackhawks / 4th overall pick – Utah Mammoth

32. Mattias Samuelsson – LD/RD – Buffalo Sabres

33. Noah Dobson – RD – New York Islanders

34. Josh Anderson – RW/LW – Montreal Canadiens

35. Mika Zibanejad – C – New York Rangers

