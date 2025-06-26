NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Top 35 NHL Trade Watch List

Finding a new home for Viktor Arvidsson and some goalie options for the Edmonton Oilers

Zach Laing of Oilers Nation: Edmonton Oilers forward Viktor Avridsson has another year left at $4 million and a no-movement clause. But after a down season, Avidsson is willing to work the Oilers to find a new home.

“I do think they’re going to work on a solution for Arvidsson,” Friedman said on Monday’s 32 Thoughts podcast. “He has control, but I think he’s going to work with them.”

Ryley Delaney of Oilers Nation: Six goaltenders the Edmonton Oilers could target this offseason: Ivan Prosvetov (KHL free agent), Jake Allen, Anton Forsberg, Alex Lyon, Ville Husso, Alexandar Georgiev, and Ilya Samsonov.

If looking to try an offer sheet someone, there is Lukas Dostal (ANA) and Joel Hofer (STL). Other RFAs that might interest the Oilers are Jakub Dobes and Cayden Primeau (MTL), and Devin Levi (BUF).

The Fourth Period: Updating the top 35 players that could be traded and teams that they have been linked too.

1. Erik Karlsson – RD – Pittsburgh Penguins

2. Bowen Byram – LD – Buffalo Sabres

Vancouver, Philadelphia, NY Rangers, Calgary, Boston

3. Evander Kane – LW – Edmonton Oilers

4. Trevor Zegras – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks

5. Marco Rossi – C – Minnesota Wild

Philadelphia, Montreal, Vancouver, Nashville, Calgary, Buffalo

6. Matt Dumba – RD – Dallas Stars

7. K’Andre Miller – LD – New York Rangers

Los Angeles, Calgary

8. Rasmus Andersson – RD – Calgary Flames

Ottawa, Carolina, Dallas, Columbus

9. J.J. Peterka – LW – Buffalo Sabres

NY Rangers, Vancouver, Utah, Calgary, Columbus, Minnesota, Chicago, Tampa Bay, NY Islanders

10. Elias Pettersson – C – Vancouver Canucks

Buffalo, Detroit, Minnesota, Ottawa, Columbus

11. Viktor Arvidsson – RW/LW – Edmonton Oilers

12. Bryan Rust – RW – Pittsburgh Penguins

13. John Gibson – G – Anaheim Ducks

Edmonton

14. Mario Ferraro – LD – San Jose Sharks

Colorado, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, Calgary

15. Jordan Spence – RD – Los Angeles Kings

Ottawa

16. Connor Murphy – RD – Chicago Blackhawks

17. Matias Maccelli – LW – Utah Mammoth

18. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – C – New York Islanders

Winnipeg, Carolina, Boston

19. Jared McCann – LW – Seattle Kraken

Vancouver, Ottawa, NY Rangers

20. Jonathan Marchessault – LW – Nashville Predators

21. Jamie Oleksiak – LD – Seattle Kraken

22. David Kampf – C – Toronto Maple Leafs

23. Nick Robertson – LW/RW – Toronto Maple Leafs

24. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – Detroit Red Wings

25. Nic Hague – LD – Vegas Golden Knights

Philadelphia, Montreal, Detroit, Pittsburgh

26. Pavel Zacha – C – Boston Bruins

27. Rickard Rakell – RW – Pittsburgh Penguins

Los Angeles, Seattle, Ottawa, Chicago

28. Calle Jarnkrok – F – Toronto Maple Leafs

29. Thatcher Demko – G – Vancouver Canucks

30. Morgan Rielly – LD – Toronto Maple Leafs

31. 3rd overall pick – Chicago Blackhawks / 4th overall pick – Utah Mammoth

32. Mattias Samuelsson – LD/RD – Buffalo Sabres

33. Noah Dobson – RD – New York Islanders

34. Josh Anderson – RW/LW – Montreal Canadiens

35. Mika Zibanejad – C – New York Rangers

