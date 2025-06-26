NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Top 35 NHL Trade Watch List

Finding a new home for Viktor Arvidsson and some goalie options for the Edmonton Oilers
Zach Laing of Oilers Nation: Edmonton Oilers forward Viktor Avridsson has another year left at $4 million and a no-movement clause. But after a down season, Avidsson is willing to work the Oilers to find a new home.
“I do think they’re going to work on a solution for Arvidsson,” Friedman said on Monday’s 32 Thoughts podcast. “He has control, but I think he’s going to work with them.”
Ryley Delaney of Oilers Nation: Six goaltenders the Edmonton Oilers could target this offseason: Ivan Prosvetov (KHL free agent), Jake Allen, Anton Forsberg, Alex Lyon, Ville Husso, Alexandar Georgiev, and Ilya Samsonov.
If looking to try an offer sheet someone, there is Lukas Dostal (ANA) and Joel Hofer (STL). Other RFAs that might interest the Oilers are Jakub Dobes and Cayden Primeau (MTL), and Devin Levi (BUF).
Updated top 35 NHL trade watch list
The Fourth Period: Updating the top 35 players that could be traded and teams that they have been linked too.
1. Erik Karlsson – RD – Pittsburgh Penguins
2. Bowen Byram – LD – Buffalo Sabres
Vancouver, Philadelphia, NY Rangers, Calgary, Boston
3.
Evander Kane – LW – Edmonton Oilers
4.
Trevor Zegras – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks
5. Marco Rossi – C – Minnesota Wild
Philadelphia, Montreal, Vancouver, Nashville, Calgary, Buffalo
6. Matt Dumba – RD – Dallas Stars
7. K’Andre Miller – LD – New York Rangers
Los Angeles, Calgary
8. Rasmus Andersson – RD – Calgary Flames
Ottawa, Carolina, Dallas, Columbus
9.
J.J. Peterka – LW – Buffalo Sabres
NY Rangers, Vancouver, Utah, Calgary, Columbus, Minnesota, Chicago, Tampa Bay, NY Islanders
10. Elias Pettersson – C – Vancouver Canucks
Buffalo, Detroit, Minnesota, Ottawa, Columbus
11. Viktor Arvidsson – RW/LW – Edmonton Oilers
12. Bryan Rust – RW – Pittsburgh Penguins
13. John Gibson – G – Anaheim Ducks
Edmonton
14. Mario Ferraro – LD – San Jose Sharks
Colorado, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, Calgary
15. Jordan Spence – RD – Los Angeles Kings
Ottawa
16. Connor Murphy – RD – Chicago Blackhawks
17. Matias Maccelli – LW – Utah Mammoth
18. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – C – New York Islanders
Winnipeg, Carolina, Boston
19. Jared McCann – LW – Seattle Kraken
Vancouver, Ottawa, NY Rangers
20. Jonathan Marchessault – LW – Nashville Predators
21. Jamie Oleksiak – LD – Seattle Kraken
22. David Kampf – C – Toronto Maple Leafs
23. Nick Robertson – LW/RW – Toronto Maple Leafs
24. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – Detroit Red Wings
25. Nic Hague – LD – Vegas Golden Knights
Philadelphia, Montreal, Detroit, Pittsburgh
26. Pavel Zacha – C – Boston Bruins
27. Rickard Rakell – RW – Pittsburgh Penguins
Los Angeles, Seattle, Ottawa, Chicago
28. Calle Jarnkrok – F – Toronto Maple Leafs
29. Thatcher Demko – G – Vancouver Canucks
30. Morgan Rielly – LD – Toronto Maple Leafs
31. 3rd overall pick – Chicago Blackhawks / 4th overall pick – Utah Mammoth
32. Mattias Samuelsson – LD/RD – Buffalo Sabres
33. Noah Dobson – RD – New York Islanders
34. Josh Anderson – RW/LW – Montreal Canadiens
35. Mika Zibanejad – C – New York Rangers
