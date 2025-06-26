NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators Fan Club And More On Pittsburgh

Ottawa Fans Trade Proposals and UFA Pitches

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic: The Ottawa Senators may or may not have $10.75 million in cap space come July 1st. That depends on what happens with Claude Giroux. Anyway, fans have their own ideas (signings and trades), and some are interesting.

Now, one happens to be signing Nikolaj Ehlers. Would the biggest question be whether Ehlers wants to play for another Canadian team? With J.J. Peterka traded, whomever loses out on Mitch Marner would likely compete heavily for the services of Ehlers. Likely, it would cost more than $8 million AAV.

With Noah Dobson potentially on the block, there is that draft weekend special of a first-round pick and Shane Pinto or Dylan Cozens for the Islanders’ defenseman. If the asking price does not increase too much for Dobson, this trade has a little potential. However, moving Cozens, a player Ottawa coveted, seems less than ideal. Remember, the salary has to work and Ottawa would then want to extend Dobson.

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs

The Senators could always add Corey Perry, but at some point, Perry is not going to play into June. Right?

Dante Fabbro is one that could be a scary proposition. Fabbro was on the waiver wire last year, wound up in Columbus, and produced a solid season with 26 points. However, most of the time, he was either paired with Ivan Provorov or Zach Werenski. Now, the idea he could get multiple years and potentially $4+ million AAV may be too much to stomach for the Senators.

Pittsburgh Aggressive On The Trade Market

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: So, Pittsburgh has the 11th and 12 picks in this year’s draft. Kyle Dubas has a few opportunities to immediately reshape and improve the Penguins. Keep an eye on Utah. With the move for J.J. Peterka, there may be a forward or two not as long for the Mammoth.

Yes, much remains the same. Erik Karlsson can be moved, but he must approve the deal, and Pittsburgh likely has to retain some contract. If it happens this summer, it happens. However, Pittsburgh won’t be disappointed if Karlsson is still a Penguin come training camp.

Rickard Rakell is much the same. A team would have to impress Pittsburgh for them to move on from Rakell. Even Bryan Rust is in the same boat, and most thought he was untouchable. The summer is never the right time for such a move. Maybe, it could happen come the trade deadline. However, Sidney Crosby may not be thrilled.

NHL Rumors: More On The Penguins

The fun is only getting started.

