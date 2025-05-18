NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Ottawa Senators

The Calgary Flames could use some more center depth

Daniel Austin of the Calgary Herald: Nazem Kadri and Mikael Backlund are for sure two centers for the Calgary Flames next season. Morgan Frost is a pending RFA and only put up 12 points in 32 games after being acquired from Philly. How much will they want to offer him for potential?

Connor Zary, also an RFA, has been playing the wing, but they could give him a look at center. With Kadri and Backlund in their 30s, it might be time to transition Zary.

Organizationally, the Flames need more centers and will likely be looking to draft some. Jack Nesbitt and Cole Reschny could be first-round targets.

NHL News: Mattias Ekholm, Calvin Pickard, Matthew Knies, and Jamie Benn Fined

The Ottawa Senators and Claude Giroux to discuss an extension

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: The Ottawa Senators want to keep 37-year-old pending UFA forward Claude Giroux, and he wants to stay. Sources say that there have been informal talks since the Senators were eliminated from the playoffs.

GM Steve Staios is expected to meet with Giroux’s agent Pat Brisson over the next few weeks to work out a deal. They could meet at the draft combine in Buffalo at the start of June.

Giroux is coming off a three-year deal at a $6.5 million cap hit. In 245 games with the Sens, he’s scored 71 goals and added 122 assists. He’s averaged over 19 minutes a game.

Would Giroux take a pay cut, and how much? Some league executives believe he’ll take a one-year deal in the $3 to $4 million range. One executive said a Joe Pavelski one-year deal at $3.5 million with up to $2 million in bonuses is a good comparison.

The Senators have about $17.5 million in projected cap space with RFAs in Fabian Zetterlund and Tyler Kleven.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, NHL Expansion and Atlanta

The Fourth Period: The Ottawa Senators have over $17.5 million in projected salary cap space and they’ll be looking to add at least one impact forward.

The Senators will look to re-sign Claude Giroux on a short-term deal in the $3 million range. RFA forward Fabian Zetterlund will be looking for more than the $1.5 million he made this past season.

The Sens will be looking for a top-wing winger either by trade or in free agency. Free agent wingers that might interest the Senators include Brock Boeser, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Mikael Granlund.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.