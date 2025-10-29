NHL News: Dallas Stars Extend Thomas Harley

The Dallas Stars have announced they have extended restricted free agent defenseman Thomas Harley to an eight-year, $87 million contract with an AAV of $10.5875 million.

In addition to the salary increase from his current $4 million AAV to $10.5875 million, it will be a front-loaded contract, with him making $13 million next season.

Harley will earn $13 mil next season on a frontloaded contract with the Stars. Dallas closed the gap in discussions this morning. 8 years. $10.5872 aav. https://t.co/DhvoNFSq1w — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 28, 2025

Harley was an RFA with arbitration rights this summer. So the Stars are buying three years of RFA years as he will have no-trade protection the year he would have been a UFA.

Thomas Harley’s extension with Dallas still being finalized, but it will be for 8 years, just shy of $10.6 million AAV. This buys 3 RFA years. Believe there’s a full no movement clause when he gets past yrs 1-3. Big picture: Harley believes he can win in Dallas, wanted to stay. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) October 28, 2025

While Harley is not in the same status as RFA Luke Hughes was in New Jersey, he is in a similar status to Jackson Lacombe in Anaheim. And thanks to Hughes and Lacombe receiving $9 million per season on their recent extensions, the number for Harley was only going up.

Over the last couple of seasons, Thomas Harley emerged as a number one-pairing defenseman for the Dallas Stars alongside Miro Heiskanen. Last season with the Stars, Harley set career highs with 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 78 games while averaging 23 minutes per game.

Heiskanen missed a majority of last season with an injury, so Harley’s role increased. During the 23-24 season, Harley recorded 47 points (15 goals, 32 assists) in 79 games, averaging 21 minutes per game. Harley is involved in all aspects of the Stars game not only offensively but has vastly improved defensively over the years.

Thomas Harley, signed to a 8x$10.6M extension by DAL, is a number one defenceman with elite mobility, tons of puck skill, and the desire to be involved in absolutely everything. Loves to join the rush, has a wicked shot, and decent defensively too. #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/VwvVij8z2O — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 28, 2025

In addition to his success with the Dallas Stars, Thomas Harley played for Team Canada at the Four Nations Faceoff. Who could forget him playing in the first Team USA and Canada game on that fun Saturday night at the Bell Centre. He couldn’t practice because there was uncertainty surrounding Cale Makar. But Harley suited up and was Canada’s best defenseman in that game and second-best defenseman in the tournament.

Harley will be on the team once again for Canada at the Olympics in February. Now the Dallas Stars turn their attention to Jason Robertson. The Stars want to keep Robertson, but it is just a matter of how much on a long-term deal.

?Night Cap Recap ? Thomas Harley Getting Paid by the Dallas Stars? What does that mean for Jason Robertson? #texashockey pic.twitter.com/LkwyHYe90n — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) October 28, 2025

