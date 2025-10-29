NHL News

NHL News: Dallas Stars Extend Thomas Harley

Jim Biringer
4 Min Read
The Dallas Stars have taken care of one of their restricted free agents as they have extended defenseman Thomas Harley for eight more years.
Mar 4, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the New Jersey Devils at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Stars have announced they have extended restricted free agent defenseman Thomas Harley to an eight-year, $87 million contract with an AAV of $10.5875 million.

In addition to the salary increase from his current $4 million AAV to $10.5875 million, it will be a front-loaded contract, with him making $13 million next season.

NHL Rumors: So What About Those Jason Robertson Trade Rumors?

Harley was an RFA with arbitration rights this summer. So the Stars are buying three years of RFA years as he will have no-trade protection the year he would have been a UFA.

While Harley is not in the same status as RFA Luke Hughes was in New Jersey, he is in a similar status to Jackson Lacombe in Anaheim. And thanks to Hughes and Lacombe receiving $9 million per season on their recent extensions, the number for Harley was only going up.

Over the last couple of seasons, Thomas Harley emerged as a number one-pairing defenseman for the Dallas Stars alongside Miro Heiskanen. Last season with the Stars, Harley set career highs with 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 78 games while averaging 23 minutes per game.

NHL Rumors: Stars GM Jim Nill Wants To Keep Jason Robertson Long-Term

Heiskanen missed a majority of last season with an injury, so Harley’s role increased. During the 23-24 season, Harley recorded 47 points (15 goals, 32 assists) in 79 games, averaging 21 minutes per game. Harley is involved in all aspects of the Stars game not only offensively but has vastly improved defensively over the years.

In addition to his success with the Dallas Stars, Thomas Harley played for Team Canada at the Four Nations Faceoff. Who could forget him playing in the first Team USA and Canada game on that fun Saturday night at the Bell Centre. He couldn’t practice because there was uncertainty surrounding Cale Makar. But Harley suited up and was Canada’s best defenseman in that game and second-best defenseman in the tournament.

Harley will be on the team once again for Canada at the Olympics in February. Now the Dallas Stars turn their attention to Jason Robertson. The Stars want to keep Robertson, but it is just a matter of how much on a long-term deal.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:

2025-26 Critical Dates

Nov. 14/16: 2025 NHL Global Series in Sweden (Predators vs. Penguins)
Dec. 20-27: Holiday roster freeze in effect
Dec. 31: Deadline for provisional Olympic roster submission of 22 skaters and 3 goalies
Jan. 2: NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot Park (Rangers vs. Panthers)
Feb. 1: NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium (Lightning vs. Bruins)
Feb. 6-24: Olympic break
Feb. 11-22: Olympic Games in Milan
Feb. 25: NHL resumes
Mar. 6: NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET)
Apr. 16: Regular Season Ends
Apr. 18: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBA: 2026 NHL Draft Lottery
June 21: Last possible day for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs
June 26-27: 2026 NHL Draft
July 1: Free agency begins (12 p.m. ET)