NHL Rumors: Cam York, Brendan Smith, Brock Boeser, and the Edmonton Oilers

The Philadelphia Flyers and Cam York are working on an extension

Kevin Kurz: A team source said that the Philadelphia Flyers and defenseman Cam York are talking extension and are “not too far off.”

Brendan Smith wants to play next year, and with his brother

Dave McCarthy: Free agent defenseman Brendan Smith is looking to play at least one more year.

“There are few guys better than him to surround young players with if a team is looking for defensive depth.”

Sam Nestler: Smith has said that he would love to play with his brother Reilly. Reilly just re-signed for one year with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Could the Edmonton Oilers go after Brock Boeser in free agency?

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now suggested that if the Edmonton Oilers are able to clear out some money, they could go after a higher-priced free agent forward, possibly Brock Boeser.

Stauffer says that Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner are took up $7 million last year, and it didn’t turn out like the Oilers had hoped. Arvidsson has a year left at $4 million.

“So I’m going to provide a scenario to you. Let’s say the one thing you might be able to do is add a forward. And you would have to get creative with a guy possibly like (Adam) Henrique ($3 million) as well, who does have a full no-movement clause.

But could you, if you could get in the mix on a guy like Boeser. Would you be scared off because he’s a little bit, I think he’s more of a shooter than Arvidsson or Skinner, but he is a little bit like those guys, and the price point is going to be significantly higher.”

David Pagnotta was asked on the weekend by Tom Gazzola and Shawn Belle if Brock Boeser was a realistic free agent target for the Oilers and he said, “yes.”

Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on the idea.

“I don’t know who was the first to mention it, but someone talked about Boeser potentially going there (to Edmonton)… I don’t know how Edmonton fits this all in (under the salary cap), but I don’t think the idea is wrong. I don’t think that’s impossible that Boeser would consider Edmonton if they could make that work.”

