NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canadiens, Islanders, Blue Jackets, Golden Knights, Kings, and the Bruins

The Edmonton Oilers are waiting for whenever Connor McDavid is ready to talk

Derek Van Diest of NHL.com: Edmonton OIlers GM Stan Bowman said they are eager and ready to talk contract extension with Connor McDavid and his camp whenever they’re ready.

“We’re very eager to do that whenever they’re ready,” general manager Stan Bowman said on Saturday. “I think Connor has earned the right to choose when he wants to get into the details of it and we’re ready right now, he knows that. He’s right that July 1 is a date where we can officially sign him to a contract, but besides that, it’s just another date and it doesn’t really change the process at all.

“… We haven’t talked to him at all about his contract, it’s really just been talking to him about our team and how we can improve and what he sees and that kind of stuff. So, the conversations haven’t even started as far as a contract.”

Currently teammate Lean Draisaitl has the largest NHL contract at eight-years and a $14 million cap hit.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Montreal Canadiens have let teams know that forward Brendan Gallagher is available, according to sources from multiple teams. The 33-year-old has two years left at $6.5 million and a six-team, no-trade list.

Wonder about defenseman Mike Matheson, who has a year left on his contract.

The New York Islanders wanted forward Dmitri Voronkov in a trade packing including the 14th and 20th picks in the draft for Noah Dobson, before taking the Montreal Canadiens’ package.

The Vegas Golden Knights don’t plan on trading William Karlsson.

After July 1st, Los Angeles Kings GM Ken Holland plans on talking to Adrian Kempe about a contract extension.

The Boston Bruins continue to get calls on Pavel Zacha.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Edmonton Oilers had interest in pending UFA Brock Boeser.

