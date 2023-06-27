NHL Rumors: Kings, Jets, Canadiens, Leafs, Bruins, Devils and Rangers

Kings and Jets closing in on a Dubois trade

Murat Ates: Have been hearing that the Winnipeg Jets and Los Angeles Kings are closing in on a Pierre-Luc Dubois trade and a deal look imminent.

The key pieces going to the Jets appear to be Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, and Rasmus Kupari.

Believe that Jansen Harkins could be heading to LA with Dubois.

Darren Dreger: “As we’ve been reporting, the PLD trade is complex. At this stage, Kings/Dubois talking extension. A Wpg sign and trade. It’s complicated because it has to work for both teams caps, including Winnipeg’s for the brief time he remains a Jet.”

The Montreal Canadiens continue to talk trade

David Pagnotta: The Montreal Canadiens have been having trade talks this morning and throughout yesterday. They may be making some traction today.

Darren Dreger: The Toronto Maple Leafs are talking with pending UFAs Alex Kerfoot and David Kampf. The Leafs are focusing on Kampf more. They are running out of time before the free agent market opens on Saturday.

The Boston Bruins should start Tyler Bertuzzi talks real soon

David Pagnotta: As of Monday afternoon the Boston Bruins hadn’t had any recent contract talks with the pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi.

Clearing out Taylor Hall‘s $6 million cap hit likely means they’ll talk real soon with hopes of keeping him in Boston.

Torey Krug was not going to end up in New Jersey

James Nichols: Had been told that the rumor of Torey Krug being flipped to the New Jersey Devils wasn’t true. The Flyers had been wanting to keep Krug if the deal with the Blues was made.

Rangers Tyler Motte likely headed to free agency

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Have been hearing that pending UFA forward Tyler Motte will likely be testing out free agency.

It’s still possible that the New York Rangers and Motte work something out, but the odds of getting a deal done by Saturday aren’t great.