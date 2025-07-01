NHL Rumors: Canucks, Blue Jackets, Hurricanes, Capitals, Mammoth, Boeser, Blues, Oilers, Flyers, and Kings

The Canucks and Pius Suter aren’t close

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks and Pius Suter’s camp have talked this morning and they are not close at the moment. There will be a good market for Suter in free agency.

The Blue Jackets and Justin Danforth continue to talk

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets and Justin Danforth’s agent, Pat Morris, continue to talk and they hope to have a deal done before noon today.

“Danforth wants to stay. Changed agents earlier this spring in an attempt to get talks moving. Versatile player for the bottom six.”

Elliotte Freidman of Sportsnet: There were few who thought Evan Bouchard would have been an offer sheet candidate if the Edmonton Oilers hadn’t re-signed him yesterday. The Carolina Hurricanes may have been one of those teams interested. When the Oilers and Hurricanes talked Mikko Rantanen before the deadline, the Hurricanes were interested in Bouchard.

The Carolina Hurricanes have tried twice to trade for Nikolaj Ehlers, so they’ll be looking at signing him. Have heard that the Washington Capitals want to make a pitch.

Will Cuylle and Jack McBain could be offer sheet candidates. The Utah Mammoth are confident they’ll sign McBain.

Some teams who could be interested in Brock Boeser: Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, and the San Jose Sharks.

The St. Louis Blues could be interested in Mikael Granlund.

Pierre LeBrun: Granlund will be going to free agency as the Dallas Stars just don’t have the cap room to make a competitive offer. He was a good fit for the Stars and will be missed.

The Edmonton Oilers should be trading Viktor Arvidsson in the next few days.

The Philadelphia Flyers could have some interest in Corey Perry.

Anthony SanFilippo: “As I wrote yesterday, when I suggested a surprise attempt could be coming for a scoring winger, I’m not sure they can get this across the finish line. Gotta think Perry wants to go where he thinks he can win – been chasing that second Cup hard the last five seasons. But, there’s always something for a player when you are being courted and you are wanted badly that makes you think long and hard about it… we’ll see.”

The Los Angeles Kings could be after Cody Ceci.

