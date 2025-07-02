NHL Rumors: Dustin Wolf Will Remain with the Calgary Flames Long-Term

Calgary Flames To Sign Dustin Wolf Long-Term

TSN’s Bureau Chief Salim Valji joined SportsCenter with Jay Onrait and was asked about goaltender Dustin Wolf. Valji believes Wolf will be getting a new contract as he is their cornerstone franchise goalie, who is only getting better for the Calgary Flames.

Jay Onrait: “As for Dustin Wolf, what more can you say about his rookie season? It was incredible. Runner-up for the Calder Trophy. He’s got a year left on his deal before he becomes a restricted free agent. Safe to say that GM Craig Conroy would like to get him locked up sooner rather than later.”

Salim Valji: “I imagine so, because they’ve got such a back story with him, right? They’ve had him in the organization for a few years. I think there are no complaints with his work ethic or this past Calder-esque season being a one-off. I think they only see room for growth. And his teammates really commended him. They like him a lot, and they love how he bounces back from tough games, how he takes accountability. Him being a little more mature than you or I probably were when we were in our early 20s if we are being honest, Jay.

So, I think they really appreciate that, and I imagine they view him as a franchise cornerstone. Why wouldn’t you? He’s proven everyone wrong at every single level. He’s from Northern California, but he was, he might still be in Calgary right now. He loves being in the city, and he was, shooting hoops at the NBA exhibit not far from me a few weeks ago. I think he really enjoys the vibe of the city, and I imagine if they can lock him up for a maximum term deal, why wouldn’t you right?

It’s the most important position of the sport, and as we see to our neighbors to the north, if you have questions in goal, it can have dire consequences. And I think for Dustin Wolf, the Flames kind of know that he’s their franchise goalie, and to have him being a seventh rounder and finding that and nurturing it, it’s a testament to him and the organization.

Now it’s just a question, I think of putting pen to paper, but I do think they want to get him locked up and remaining a Flame for really close to the next decade.”

