NHL Rumors: Carey Price, and Mitch Marner

The San Jose Sharks are one of the teams linked to Carey Price, but they are almost at the contract limit

Marco D’Amico: Sources say that Carey Price’s contract should be moved in the upcoming weeks, with sources saying potential destinations include the San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, and Pittsburgh Penguins. Moving him would open up the option to potentially make another trade.

Marco D’Amico: (on the weekend) “For the record, the most amount of smoke has been around San Jose. We’ll see where it goes in the next few days.”

Max Miller of Sharks Hockey Digest: Marco D’Amico of RG Media has reported that the Montreal Canadiens are looking to move Carey Price’s contract as they’re looking to avoid using LTIR. Price was paid a $5.5 million bonus on September, so he only carries a $2 million, to go along with his $10.5 million cap hit.

The Sharks do have the cap space to add him, but adding him would put them at 50 contracts. The contracts of Sam Dickenson and Leo Sahlin Wallenius could slide if they don’t make the team. 2025 first-round pick, Michael Misa, hasn’t signed his ELC contract. He could slide to when signed and if sent back to junior.

The Sharks could send a contract to the Canadiens, or they could make a separate move to give them more roster/contract flexibility.

David Alter of The Hockey News: Mitch Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris, wanted Marner to go to free agency on July 1st, but Marner didn’t want to do it.

“He heard directly from other players about Vegas and how they treat the players and their families too. And once he knew that, his mind was made up at the end of the season,” Ferris explained. “From my perspective as an agent, I would have preferred him to go through the full process, sit down with multiple teams, and explore every option.

But for him, it was clear he didn’t want to go through that ‘dog and pony show’ or go to free agency when he already knew where he wanted to be. Safety for his family and being in the right environment mattered most. My job at that point was simply to support his decision and help him get there. At the end of the day, his focus is now entirely on what’s ahead, and he believes Vegas is the right place for him. His energy is on helping that team win.”

