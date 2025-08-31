NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Edmonton Oilers

Carey Price should be easier to trade after his September 1st bonus is paid

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens are about $3.4 million over the salary cap, which includes Carey Price’s full contract. He’s eligible to be put on the LTIR, but that is not ideal for the Canadiens. They could look to trade his contract, and there are some potential trade partners.

The San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks are under the salary cap. Price carries a $10.5 million cap hit, with a base salary of $2 million and a $5.5 million signing bonus that is due on September 1st. After the signing bonus is paid, more teams could become interested.

The Chicago Blackhawks, Seattle Kraken, and Pittsburgh Penguins also have the salary cap space.

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Canadiens will likely have to add a sweetener to get a deal done. They may have to include a mediocre draft pick.

Connor McDavid is still considering his options

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: Connor McDavid is still going over his options. Many had thought he’d sign an extension in early September, like Leon Draisaitl did last year. It could still happen, but after last week’s comments, but not as certain as it once was.

He’s said that his intentions are to bring a Stanley Cup to Edmonton. Does he feel the Oilers are the organization that can build around him? If he doesn’t sign an extension before the start of the season on October 8th, speculation within Edmonton, and throughout the rest of the league, would run wild.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Goaltending Options, and the McDavid Distraction

Mitch Marner went through it this past season, though McDavid would be an even bigger story. McDavid basically just has to tell the Oilers what his terms are, and they’d likely do it. His max contract could be eight years at $19.1 million per season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.