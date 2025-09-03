NHL Rumors: Carey Price, Jack Eichel, and Kirill Kaprizov

Will the Montreal Canadiens be able to trade Carey Price’s contract?

B/R Open Ice: Frank Seravalli, when asked about the potential of the Montreal Canadiens trading Carey Price’s contract.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I think that there’s a door open for the Montreal Canadiens to move it. There’s only so few teams that would actually want to acquire it.

The benefit would be, if you’re a team that’s already operating in LTIR space, you can continue to work that around. Most teams don’t want to be in LTIR, and that would be the motivation for the Canadians after paying that signing bonus , five and a half million dollars, would be to get out from under LTIR and not have to operate in that during the regular season.

We’ll see if anyone steps up and trades for it. I think it’s probably a bit of a long shot, but I know that the Canadians are (open) to do it.

NHL News: Some Immediate CBA Changes, Milano, Hildeby, and Prokhorov

Who signs an extension first, Jack Eichel or Kirill Kaprizov? What could they sign for?

B/R Open Ice: Vegas Golden Knights Jack Eichel and Minnesota Wild Kirill Kaprizov are eligible for contract extensions. Frank Seravalli thinks that both will get done before the start of the season, and they’ll come in at a big number.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Of two other high-profile guys with one year remaining on their deal, and that is Kirill Kaprizov from the Minnesota Wild and Jack Eichel from the Vegas Golden Knights, who signs first? Will they both sign their extensions before the start of the regular season?

I’m going to say yes to that. I’m going to say they both do sign, but I’m going to say that Jack Eichel signs first. I think, look, I’m just ballparking these deals and sort of what they look like to me on paper. I see Jack Eichel in the $13 to $13.5 million range. I see Kirill Kaprizov having even more leverage. I see Kirill Kaprizov in the $15 million a year range.

NHL Rumors: Carey Price, and Mitch Marner

So we’re talking big money tickets, and we’re talking hugely critical guys to each of their team’s success. And definitely with an emphasis on Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild on that front.

I don’t know how the Wild chart their path forward offensively and putting the puck in the net, if they don’t have Kirill Kaprizov off in the fold, and I think they realize that. Just about wrapping their head around it and a very unique second contract that he got, sort of unprecedented, but certainly worth it, and has lived up to the hype. Although maybe lacking some consistency, as he’s ran into some injuries over the course of the last couple seasons.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.