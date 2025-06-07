NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and the St. Louis Blues

The Carolina Hurricanes plan on spending close to the salary cap, and they’ll have some blue line decisions

Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com: The NHL salary cap will be going up to a projected $92.4 million, and Carolina Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky said they plan on spending close to it.

“If there’s any chance to get better, we’re going to take it. We have the full buy-in to spend to the cap if there are ways to do it to get better.

“We have so much space and such a strong team. There’s no guarantee we can find ways to spend all that money, but we’re going to spend all summer trying.”

NHL Rumors: Ekblad, Panthers, Stars, and Vancouver Canucks Trade Targets

Defensemen Brent Burns (40) and Dmitry Orlov (33) are pending UFAs. They’ve said they want to return, but will they be brought back? Up front, Jack Roslovic and Eric Robinson are also UFAs.

“We’ve talked to the agents of every free agent we have,” Tulsky said. “Those conversations are ongoing. We have four weeks left until July 1 to get deals done. We’ll see how that goes.”

The St. Louis Blues have some cap space to work with, but Sam Bennett may cost too much

Lou Korac of The Hockey News: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong said last month that there could be some unrestricted free agents that would interest him.

One of the Blues’ top targets should be Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett. One of the issues if he does go to free agency is the potential cost, with some speculation of $10 million a season. The Blues could use a No. 2/3 center, but not at that price.

would only go as high as $7 million a season for seven years with a full no-trade clause.

NHL Rumors: Could Jason Robertson be on the Block? Mitch Marner his Replacement?

The Blues have some salary cap space to work with – about $15.5 million that includes Torey Krug‘s LTIR space. They may want to bring back pending UFAs Radek Faksa and Ryan Suter. Goaltender Joel Hofer is a RFA.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.