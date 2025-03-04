NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Carolina is still waiting and would the Maple Leafs be interested in Mikko Rantanen, and their eye for Brayden Schenn

Sportsnet: Nick Kypreos and Elliotte Friedman on Friday on the Carolina Hurricanes Mikko Rantanen and that the Toronto Maple Leafs would look at if they could do it. Or do the Maple Leafs try to acquire Brayden Schenn from the St. Louis Blues

** NHLRumors.com transcription

David Amber: “There’s a lot of great players out there possibly available. Let’s start maybe with the biggest fish. And no one really saw this coming, because he’s already been traded, and that’s Mikko Rantanen, right? Goes from Colorado to Carolina. Hasn’t been great in Carolina, although I had a better game last night. Do you think, either of you guys think this is a possibility here?

Kypreos: “I do certainly, and that’s why I’ve got him, probably at the height of that trade board. And I’m not sure Elliotte, if teams are waiting to see a decision here. But first and foremost, before you have to go anywhere in terms of whether or not he’s truly available or not, Carolina needs an answer on what his intentions are. If he even wants to get into a serious negotiation for a new contract, or if he’s still, Elliotte, feeling out his bearings, on whether or not he envisions himself in Carolina or not.

I can tell you, at least, coming into night’s show, there has been no decision for Carolina on Rantanen’s decision, one way or another, to get into meaningful contract negotiations.

Friedman: “Mike Futa was saying on the radio, and thinks there’s a big dinner night to sit down with him and chat with him. I think we’re going to know around the end of the weekend where this is going to go. If this is going to be something where they stay and either he says yes or no, or they say we’re going to keep him through a playoff run. I think we’re going to have a pretty good idea by the end of the weekend.

Amber: “So extension or bust is what you guys are saying.

Friedman: “No, no, no. I think they will consider the possibility of, if the answer is no, I still think they will discuss, are we good enough, or should we add to take the run this year?

Kypreos: “Yeah. See, I think that would be a disaster to watch a second star player, (Jake) Guentzel went through it last year. They lost him for nothing. I don’t think they can afford to do that.

Friedman: “Stanley Cups are forever. That’s the one thing. If you think you can win, Stanley Cups are forever.

Kypreos: “To answer your question earlier, I do believe that if he is made available, that the Toronto Maple Leafs would be in it. Elliotte, you know this is better than anybody that Brad Treliving there is no stone unturned when it comes to what’s out there, and can I get involved here? And I wrote earlier this week that I think he would be a great insurance policy if, in fact, that Marner steps out. Rantanen can easily step in as a replacement on Matthew’s line for the next seven years.

Friedman: “And remember this about Rantanen, whoever has him at the trade deadline…”

Amber: “Can sign him for eight years.”

Friedman: “… is the only team that can sign up for eight.

Amber: “Yeah. Listen, we all agree Rantanen would be a great addition. What do you have to give? Because Carolina’s has cup thoughts as well.

So, all right, enough on Rantanen, but that’s something to keep an eye on, obviously. Brayden Schenn and there was effusive praise from Craig Berube about Schenn. Really quickly. Do you guys expect him to be on the move, and would he consider Toronto?

Friedman: “I think he would consider Toronto. I think Toronto. Well, we’re about to hear how interested in Toronto is interested in him. But yeah, I think, I think he’s a guy the Maple Leafs are really weighing.

Krypreos: And again, the only thing is, is he’s, what, seven years older than Rantanen and at age 33 with still three years left at $6.5 million that would be a heck of a commitment by the Toronto Maple Leafs moving forward. Kind of effect would it have on John Tavares future as well.”

