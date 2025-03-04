NHL Rumors: Scott Laughton and Jake Evans

Scott Laughton and Jake Evans rising up the Trade Targets board

Daily Faceoff Youtube: Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk on Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton moving up the trade target list to number two, and Montreal Canadiens Jake Evans up to four.

**NHLRumors.com transcription

Yaremchuk: “We’ll talk about some of the new names in a second, but a couple of the names who’ve moved up your board. Scott Laughton is now at number two. He’s been a guy who’s been around the trade conversation a lot over the last call it 18 months, if you want to. Putting him up at two, is that a signal that the Flyers are 100% committed to moving this guy or is it not quite that sure?

Seravalli: “Yeah, I think they’re pretty committed. And you heard John Tortorella hint at it this week when he said, ‘We’ve got to get better.’ Well, how did the Philadelphia Flyers find a way to get better for the future? Is by moving on from someone like Scott Laughton and getting something in return that they can either use or package.

And I think at the same time, the longer this has gone on with Scott Laughton and the Flyers, and the fact that the Flyers are not really in a competitive posture, I think in some ways, even Scott Lawton might be ready to move on.

So he moves up the board. He doesn’t, obviously have any say, no no-trade protection. And the one year remaining on his deal, I think makes him an attractive alternative to some teams that are in the center market. Not going to cost you an arm and a leg in terms of acquisition, most likely. Not going to cost you an arm and a leg on your cap, and you can get some nice center depth.

Jake Evans rockets up the board. He was in the teens last time around. He’s up to four. They’re not coming to terms on a new deal. I think it’s very unlikely that the Montreal Canadiens hang on to him on the other end of this.

Do they have to trade him? No, they’ve got a whole ton of draft picks. You got to give something good, but I think they had a mid second-round pick on the table for him last time around in the summer. So, can they match that? Can they get somewhere in the second round for Jake Evans? I think the answer is yes, based on the way that the center market has unfolded.

And after that, we’ve got some other interesting names, Carson Soucy, Kyle Palmieri, Brandon Tanev, very likely to move. Same thing with Yanni Gourde. We get a lot of wild cards after that, and it became harder to kind of sift out this list.

