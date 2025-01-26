NHL Rumors: What Happened Between the Colorado Avalanche and Mikko Rantanen?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on what happened to Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche that lead to the trade to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ron MacLean: “What happened Elliotte?

Friedman: “So this is the board. Is the key here. These are the highest cap hits in the NHL, and Panarin, highlighted, is the highest-paid winger in the National Hockey League.

Now, the Avalanche did not want to talk any further about it. The reps for Rantanen didn’t want to talk any further about it, but here’s what we can piece together. The Avalanche were willing to make Rantanen the highest-paid winger in the National Hockey League. So above Panarin’s, $11.64 (million). However, they were not willing to put him above MacKinnon, who is at $12.6 (million).

So, and just the number floating around the league and again no confirmation, but the number floating around the league is 11.75. That’s where people think Colorado was in and around there. Well, if you take a look at the league now, you’ve gone from McDavid 12.5, McKinnon, 12.6, Matthews, 13.25 Draisaitl, 14 and the cap rising. And you know, players are starting to go up there, McDavid to come, Kaprizov to come.

The Avalanche made it very clear they weren’t willing to go in that area. And ultimately, Rantanen wasn’t going to sign. I think the players in Colorado made it clear they were hoping it would be like Landeskog and go right down to the wire and he would sign. But the organization was not willing to do that. They were not willing to risk an injury, and they decided to make the move.

Now he’s in Carolina, as Ron mentioned, playing night. The Hurricanes get the chance to make the offer for him and to see if they can keep him. It’s their runway. Now, last year they tried with Jake Guentzel, didn’t work. But they have a much, much better cap situation than they did a year ago.

And one thing the Hurricanes have talked about is they’ve never had a player on their roster as highly regarded and talented in the league as Rantanen is. And they are excited about that, and I think they’re prepared to go higher than they’ve gone before. We’re just going to see if that number is going to be good enough.