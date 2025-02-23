NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes Have Made Mikko Rantanen a Big Contract Offer

The Carolina Hurricanes have made Mikko Rantanen a contract offer during the Four Nations break

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman reports that the Carolina Hurricanes have made Mikko Rantanen a big contract over the Four Nations break. He didn’t say yes, but he didn’t say no. He needs more time to process everything.

Ron MacLean: “As always Saturday headlines with Elliott Friedman. And Elliotte, you heard Craig Simpson on the broadcast saying Mikko Rantanen and his compete levels not where it ought to be. It’s as though he listened to you and Kyle on 32 Thoughts because you really laid out. There’s things that could happen to him. You talk about the money and what’s involved with Carolina, go ahead.

Friedman: “All right. So after that, you know, you spend a bit more time seeing what else comes loose. And this is the best update I can give everybody on Rantanen is potentially the biggest name heading into the trade deadline.

So I understand that during the Four Nations break, the Hurricanes met with his representatives face-to-face. They had a face-to-face conversation about where things were and where they were going, and the Hurricanes made an offer, and I believe that offer is into the nine digits.

So it’s a, it’s a big, big offer. And Rantanen, at this point in time, has said, not Yes, not no. He’s just said, I still need to process everything that’s happened, the whirlwind, the emotion. So at this point in time, there’s no answer for, from Rantanon. But I stress, everybody’s telling me you shouldn’t necessarily take that one way or the other.

What has happened is teams are kind of waiting. There’s a lot of talk out there Ron, but if Rantanen’s available at some point you want to make sure you have your best assets to make a trade.

And the other thing that someone said to me I should have spelled out, but didn’t, is that, if the Hurricanes are confident that they can still sign Rantanen after March the 7th, will they keep him and make a Stanley Cup run with him? So all of that is there, but they have made a big offer to Rantanen, and he has just said, ‘Look, I still need to process everything.’

