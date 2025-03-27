NHL Free AgentsNHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, and Vancouver Canucks

Mark Easson
3 Min Read
The Carolina Hurricanes and Taylor Hall are working on an extension. Will the Flyers look for a goaltender and will Thatcher Demko be looking for Linus Ullmark money?
Mar 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Taylor Hall (71) controls the puck against Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale (9) in the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Carolina Hurricanes and Taylor Hall are working on an extension

Jeff Marek of Daily Faceoff: Taylor Hall has been a good fit with the Carolina Hurricanes the sides are working on a contract extension.

The Philadelphia Flyers may be looking for a goaltender this offseason

Kevin Kurz: Philadelphia Flyers goalender Ivan Fedotov will carry a $3.275 million cap hit next year, and it’s hard to see him having a roster spot to start next season.

NHL Injuries: Thursday the 27th

The 28-year-old has a 5-13-3 record with a 3.20 GAA and .877 SV%. (Now fired) Flyers coach John Tortorella, when asked if Fedotov still needs to prove that he’s an NHL goalie.

“Oh, s— yeah,” Tortorella said. “S— yeah.”

Fedotov didn’t seem NHL-ready in training camp and in pre-season. Aleksei Kolosov hasn’t looked NHL-ready either this season.

GM Daniel Briere may have to look for a goaltender this offseason to play beside Samuel Ersson. Ersson has struggled with consistency but he has a higher ceiling that Fedotov does.

Will Thatcher Demko be looking for Linus Ullmark money?

Ben Kuzma of The Province: Vancouver Canucks 29-year-old goaltender Thatcher Demko has a year left on his contract at a $5 million cap hit. He’s looking for a strong finish to boost his stock.

31-year-old Linus Ullmark carries a $5 million cap hit and he signed a four-year extension at a $8.25 million cap hit. Demko could end up looking for this type of deal.

The Canucks did sign 29-year-old Kevin Lankinen to a five-year extension with a $4.5 million cap hit. 24-year-old Arturs Silovs will be a RFA with arbitration rights after next season.

NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, A College UFA, and Jakob Chychrun Deal

Demko was a Vezeina Trophy Finalist last year. His playoffs were cut short with a popliteus knee-muscle injury that lasted into this season.

2024-25 Critical Dates

Mar. 7th: NHL Trade Deadline (3:00 PM ET)
Apr. 17th: Last day of the regular season
April 19th: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBD: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency