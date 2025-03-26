NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, A College UFA, and Jakob Chychrun Deal

The Columbus Blue Jackets to be active in the college free agent market

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have already signed college free agent forward Jack Williams to a two-year entry-level contract, but you should expect them to continue to be active in the college free agent market.

This management group is expected to be more active than past management groups.

NHL Injuries: Wednesday the 26th

Five teams interested in college free agent Dalton Bancroft

James Murphy of RG.org: Cornell University forward Dalton Bancroft is getting interest from four or five teams according to a source. The college free agent isn’t eligible to sign until Cornell is eliminated from the NCAA tournament.

The Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, and Tampa Bay Lightning have shown interest in the big winger.

Bancroft attended the Bruins Development Camp last year.

The initial reaction was the Washington Capitals may have overpaid for Jakob Chychrun, but the landscape is changing

TSN: Chris Johnston said that the Washington Capitals extending defenseman Jakob Chychrun for eight years at $9 million caught some people around the league off guard. Some think that the salary cap could be at around $120 million in four years time, so that $9 million may be a bargain.

“As for how this deal went down, there were discussions earlier in the season between Chychrun and the Capitals with a desire to get something done. Because of the uncertain landscape, it was a little slow moving, but finally here in the last 48-72 the Capitals’ offer came up big time and they were comfortable getting someone they hope will be a pillar in the future signed long-term.”

NHL News: The Washington Capitals Extend Jakob Chychrun

Darren Dreger adds that some teams were surprised, but there are some that believe that if Chychrun finished the year on the same path, he might have gotten more, come July 1st.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.