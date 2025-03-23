NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Edmonton Oilers

What could it take for the Chicago Blackhawks to re-sign Ryan Donato?

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The Chicago Blackhawks didn’t think trading pending UFA forward Ryan Donato for a mid-round draft pick was worth it at the trade deadline. They’ll take a run at re-signing Donato as he continues his career year.

The soon-to-be 29-year-old is making $2 million this year and will be looking for a raise. His career high was 31 points in 2021-22. He’s sitting at 51 points in 66 games this year. 23 goals on a 15.4% shooting percentage is not sustainable though.

Comparables aren’t easy to come by for Donato. There’s Anthony Duclair‘s four years at $3.5 million per with the New York Islanders, and Frank Vatrano‘s three-year extension at $4.57 million with the Anaheim Ducks as two possible comparables. Vatrano has money deferred, so his AAV is $6 million.

A three or four-year deal around $4 million could be what it takes to get Donato signed.

The Edmonton Oilers will be looking for a goaltender this offseason

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Bob Stauffer and Frank Seravalli were discussing the Edmonton Oilers goaltending situation.

Seravalli says that Stuart Skinner‘s inconsistency “drives everyone mad,” and it keeps him out of the top-tier goalie group.

Stauffer says they will address the issue for next year by bringing a 1B to challenge Calvin Pickard for the backup position.

“I do expect Edmonton to engage in signing an organizational number three goalie that’s played in the National Hockey League in the last couple of years. I could see that. I think that market will be there for Edmonton.”

and

“I’m saying they’re gonna. I know for a fact they’re gonna do that. How about a guy that would compete with Pickard for the 1B job?”

