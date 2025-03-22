NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and NHL Expansion

Will the Pittsburgh Penguins be big-name UFA hunting this offseason? Could they offer sheet someone?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: (mailbag) If the Pittsburgh Penguins are able to flip their draft picks for some good young players, then maybe they could convince a big-name free agent (like Mitch Marner) to sign this offseason. It’s not going to be easy to sell picks for young players and lure top free agents.

Buffalo Sabres JJ Peterka could be a prime offer sheet target for the Penguins. The Penguins won’t be looking at top RFAs to offer sheet as their 2026 first-round pick could be valuable pick. Last year’s numbers had a second-round compensation pick in the $2.29 to $4.58 million range. This year’s numbers will be a little higher.

Believe that just a 2026 first-round pick for Rickard Rakell would be selling low this offseason. At the trade deadline, GM Kyle Dubas may have been looking for as many as three assets for Rakell.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN: Sources have said that if the NHL expands to Houston, American billionaire Dan Friedkin is a strong ownership candidate.

The Freidkin Group has met with the NHL about expansion. The Group bought AS Roma of the Italian Serie A in 2020 and Everton of the English Premier League in 2024. They had been in the bidding for the Boston Celtics that just sold for $6.1 billion.

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has also spoken to the NHL but The Freidkin Group seems to be ahead of Fertitta.

If/when the NHL expands they’ll likely want to announce two teams. Atlanta appears to be a strong candidate. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said on social media that he had an “extremely productive call” with the NHL. New Orleans has some interest.

Allan Walsh: “As I’ve said several times recently, 2 new expansion teams are coming to the NHL. Expect new franchises located in Houston and Atlanta each paying an expansion fee of $1.5 Billion.”

