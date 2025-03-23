NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Blackhawks, Oilers, Wild, Canadiens, Devils, Penguins, Sharks, Blues, and Canucks

Jessi Pierce: Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Lafferty left yesterday’s game in the second period with a groin injury and there is a “good chance” that he’ll miss today’s game according to coach Lindy Ruff.

Stefen Rosner: Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. Their next game is Tuesday and coach Ryan Huska expects Weegar to be in the lineup.

Flames forward Joel Farabee missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Lou Korac: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez left last night’s game in the first period after taking a hit from St. Louis Blues forward Jake Neighbors. Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson also left the game after he got into a scrum with Neighbors.

Third consecutive team skate that Gabe Landeskog is a (mostly) full participant pic.twitter.com/L8vmZbgYX8 — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) March 22, 2025

Sportsnet: Elliotte Freidman on Saturday Headline on Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“Well, the word at this point in time is that there is, are no worries that these are long-term ailments. That they will threaten their playoff availability in any way.

Now, as of today, it appears likely that Leon Draisaitl’s timeline is ahead of Connor McDavid, and the belief is that Draisaitl may return before McDavid. But I have been warned that McDavid has blown past injury timelines before. But that’s where it stands today. No concern about their long-term availability elsewhere.”

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin returned to the lineup after missing the past nine games with a lower-body injury.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle took part in their morning skate yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forward Curtis Lazar was on the yesterday but forward Ondrej Palat wasn’t.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea is traveling with the team on their road trip.

Dan Kingerski PGH Hockey Now: Penguins forward Tommy Novak has been out since March 9th and remains day-to-day. Shea is week-to-week.

Coach Mike Sullivan said that Novak hasn’t had a setback but it’s not healing as they’d hoped.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks forward Alexander Wennberg was able to play last night after missing their last practice with a lower-body injury.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich is day-to-day due to an illness.

Dan Rosen: Vancouver Canucks forwards Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander left yesterday’s game with undisclosed injuries and coach Rick Tocchet said that it’s doubtful that they’ll be in the lineup on Monday.

Forward Filip Chytil remains out with an upper-body injury.