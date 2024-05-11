NHL Rumors: Coaching Candidates for the New Jersey Devils

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman on NHL Now on potential coaching candidates for the New Jersey Devils.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Mike Rupp: “What about a, we just keep an eye on that coaching search and there’s a lot of teams right now that are looking for a coach. Ya hearing anything, I mean, there was some scuttlebutt, yes, they said scuttlebutt in the last little bit on, coming out of New Jersey.

Are you hearing anything on the New Jersey Devils front and maybe some guys have the inside track there?

NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, LA Kings, and the Winnipeg Jets

Friedman: “Well, you know, first of all, Mike, I think that as a, as a Devil’s alumnus, you will like to hear this. I think that is a wanted job. I think that people look at them as a team on the rise and I think there’s a lot of interest there.

I’ve heard that in coaching circles, I believe (Craig) Berube has been pretty far along in that process. I think Jay Woodcroft has been far along in that process. And someone said to me, not to count out. Todd McClellan. I think he’s been interviewed once and it’s possible he’s gonna get a second one. I, unconfirmed but I had some people telling me they think that he might get a second one there.

So those are three names who I think are, are, at least are deep into that, deep into that search. There could be more but those are the three names I’ve heard the most.”

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, New York Islanders, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Pierre LeBrun: Have heard that the New Jersey Devils asked for and received permission to speak with Sheldon Keefe.