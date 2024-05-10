NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, New York Islanders, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Devils will want to talk to Sheldon Keefe

Pierre LeBrun: Believe that the New Jersey Devils will have interest in talking to recently fired Sheldon Keefe about their vacant head coaching position.

Two top prospects could return to college

Jimmy Murphy: There is some intense talk out there that both Macklin Celebrini and San Jose Sharks top prospect Will Smith could return to college next year. It’s still not a certainty that both players could be wearing Sharks jerseys next fall.

The New York Islanders may have to look at the second tier of UFAs

Andy Graziano: The New York Islanders are unlikely to be able to afford the higher-end free agents like Jake Guentzel, Sam Reinhart, Brady Skjei and Brandon Montour.

At forward, Teuvo Teravainen, Jake DeBrusk or Tyler Toffoli might fit. On the blue line, Matt Dumba, Nikita Zadorov, or Oliver Ekman-Larsson might be bottom four-six options.

Darren Dreger: The Toronto Maple Leafs are already working on finding a new head coach. They are focused on finding the right fit. Leafs GM Brad Treliving won’t rush into a decision but they also can’t wait around either.

Nick Alberga: Joel Quenneville would certainly be interested in the Maple Leafs coaching position but it’s unclear at this point if he is able to interview with the teams.

Andy Strickland: “For those wondering, there’s been no change in Joel Quenneville’s status with the #NHL. Probably the best coaching option out there to get Toronto over the hump, based on his track record of success coaching elite talent. Needs to be reinstated for that to happen.”

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Tiering potential candidates for the Maple Leafs head coaching position.

Available and Experienced – Craig Berube, Jay Woodcroft, Claude Julien, Bruce Boudreau, Gerard Gallant, Todd McLellan, Dean Evason, and Dan Bylsma.

Internal – John Gruden.

Available, but it’s complicated – Joel Quenneville.

Not available for now, but dream hires – Mike Sullivan, and Jon Cooper.

Non-experienced – David Carle.