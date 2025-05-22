Evgeni Malkin evades reporters

Shelly Anderson of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin will be 39-years-0ld next season. He’ll be in the last year of his contract. There’s been speculation that it will be his last, but there hasn’t been any official word.

Malkin said on locker cleanout day that he’d talk more the following day to reporters, but he didn’t show up.

He hasn’t been as effective the past couple of seasons, but he’s a Hall of Famer. He has over 1,300 in over 1,200 games. Despite being second fiddle to Sidney Crosby throughout his career, he still deserves a farewell tour.

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: Changes are coming to the Toronto Maple Leafs, but how high will they go? President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan‘s contract expires, and is he the first to go? The Leafs have only advanced to the second round twice since Shanahan joined the Leafs 11 years ago.

Sportsnet: The Maple Leafs gave the New York Islanders permission to speak with Brendan Shanahan.

The Leafs have about $26.8 million in projected cap space and that could grow if they trade or buyout David Kampf and/or Calle Jarnkrok. A source said these are options.

Matthew Knies could get $7 million on a three to five-year deal. Pontus Holmberg and Nick Robertson are pending RFAs, with Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz as UFAs.

Obviously Mitch Marner and John Tavares are their big UFAs. Marner could get $13 million-plus and there will be a list of teams interested, including the Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, Utah Mammoth Penguins, San Jose Sharks, and Calgary Flames.

Could the Leafs be able to re-sign Tavares to a two/three year deal in the $5.5 million range?

Think that the Maple Leafs could use a top-six power forward. They don’t really have the assets to land one in a trade. Knies is close, but they could use one more.

Sam Bennett could be a free agent target for the Leafs, but not sold on him leaving the Panthers.

Could the Leafs target New York Rangers’ Chris Kreider ($6.5 million) and hope he can regain his form? After a terrible season, 18 points, Utah Mammoth forward Lawson Crouse could be available. They could try for Brayden Schenn again, or maybe the Dallas Stars will want to create some cap space and look to move Mason Marchment.

If the Maple Leafs do re-sign John Tavares, they could try to sign Brock Nelson.

