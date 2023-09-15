NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and the Arizona Coyotes

Could Gabriel Landeskog return to Avs for the playoffs?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Gabriel Landeskog will miss regular season and if four months into his recovery from another knee surgery. He’s doing well according to GM Chris MacFarland and wouldn’t bet against him on anything. Could he return for the playoffs?

“We’re hoping,” MacFarland said. “There’s still so much that needs to be gleaned in this so it’s hard to put a timeline on it.”

The Coyotes arena and district plans are basically the same for all location options

PHNX Coyotes: Arizona Coyotes president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez on their arena and entertainment district blue print will remain the same for different locations but may need a little tweaking depending on the site.

“Our intent is to keep that type of look and feel but some of the sites that we are looking at, you’re gonna have to change the site plan a little bit.

But what you have in this owner is a commitment for something that is transformative. Something that’s gonna change the skyline. That’s going to change the experience of this valley.

We’re still committed to every use. An arena. A practice facility that will be open to the community. A theatre, a 45,000 person theatre, 35,000 person theatre, 3,500 sorry. And all the restaurant row. All the retail. The hotels. The residential. All of that. We see this as a district. We see this as a community. We see this as a place that you can live, work, and play. That’s still our commitment and it’s going to be at that highest level in calibre of architectural finishing.

Very, very similar. We’re actually taking the same plans. That’s our intent. You’re gonna have to move some things around in terms of location, in terms of egress and ingress. But we’re very committed to making this something spectacular.”