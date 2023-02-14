NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche Have Options At Trade Deadline

How the Colorado Avalanche Can Make A Jonathan Toews Trade Work

Peter Baugh and Mark Lazerus of Athletic: Baugh and Lazerus write that Jonathan Toews is a perfect fit for what the Colorado Avalanche who are looking for in a second-line center. It makes sense given both states of each franchise. The Blackhawks want to tank, while the Avalanche are looking to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions.

It is a complicated situation with Toews. His cap hit is $10.5 million this season as he is on an expiring deal. Not to mention, Toews controls whether or not he gets traded. In addition, Toews is still uncertain about his future and whether or not he wants to be traded.

Given his production of 28 points (14 goals and 14 assists), Toews would fit in a second or third-line center role on a contending team like the Avalanche. If he goes to the Avalanche, his production goes up playing with more skilled players like Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin.

If Toews does get traded to a team like Colorado, the Blackhawks will want a first-round pick and will also have to retain at least 50 percent of Toews’s cap hit. Lazerus also mentions a third team might have to be involved to get the money right for the Avalanche. In addition, since the Avalanche does not have a second-round pick, they might have to give one a couple of years out and a player like Jean-Luc Foudy.

Of course, the Blackhawks have other targets as Lazerus points out like Patrick Kane Max Domi, and Sam Lafferty that can help the Avalanche at the deadline as well especially if the asking price is too high on Toews and Kane.

Sean Monahan Can Be Another Trade Target For Colorado

Arpon Basu and Peter Baugh of Athletic: If Toews and the Blackhawks are not a fit, Basu and Baugh look at how a potential trade between the Avalanche and Canadiens could work for Sean Monahan.

Baugh writes that the Avalanche have yet to replace the production Nazem Kadri brought to the team. If Monahan was traded to the Avalanche, do not expect him to bring the same level of production Kadri did, but he could bolster the middle-six forward group and help spread scoring ability throughout the lineup.

Monahan has a $6.375 million cap hit. Even if the Canadiens retain half, the Avalanche are on the hook for $3.1875 million. It is still too early to tell how much cap space the Avalanche will have at the deadline. Like with a Toews trade, the Avalanche may need a third team to get involved to make the money work.

And what would it cost the Avalanche? Given the health situation around Monahan, a second-round pick and a prospect might get it done. As Baugh writes, the Avalanche’s earliest second-round pick comes in 2025. Their prospect pool is depleted too. General manager Chris MacFarland won’t want to part with his top three prospects, but a player like Sampo Ranta might get the job done.