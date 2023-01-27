NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues

Avalanche Continued To Be Linked to Sean Monahan

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens have some decisions to make come to the NHL Trade Deadline. In particular surrounding Sean Monohan, who is inching closer to returning to the Canadiens lineup.

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to add at the deadline. However, they do not have the assets to go big game hunting to acquire a player like Bo Horvat or Jonathan Toews (if he wants to be moved).

Chatter continues to link the Avalanche to Monahan as he would be the perfect fit for him. The Canadiens and Avalanche have a history of being trade partners. In addition, the Avalanche need a second-line center and Monahan will fill that role.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN: On the latest episode of Insider Trading LeBrun followed up by saying I think the Colorado Avalanche is a team to monitor when it comes to Sean Monahan. For starters, let’s look at the Avs’ salary cap situation.

With Gabriel Landeskog expected back at the beginning of March, and his $7 million back on the books, the Avalanche do not have a lot of cap room to add a player like Ryan O’Reilly or Horvat. Along with not having many future assets a guy like Monahan makes sense. And I know that is why his name the Avs have talked about.

Devils Looking For A Top Six Winger That Is Controllable

Pierre LeBrun of TSN: Later on Insider Trading, LeBrun stated he spoke with New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald for a piece for the Athletic and what he said when I asked him for a specific fit that he’s looking for at the deadline, is that the team is looking for a top-six winger.

Now, general managers can’t name names, but LeBrun said a player like Timo Meier is the perfect fit for the Devils and is exactly what they need. Not only is he a top-six winger, but the Devils have the ability to control him. Fitzgerald wants the player past this year, not a rental. Someone he can sign, someone he can keep. I think Meier fits that description and the Devils will certainly investigate that possibility.

Interest In Ivan Barbashev Is Heating Up On Trade Front

Chris Johnston of TSN: To Closeout Insider Trading, Johnston stated along with Ryan O’Reilly’s name being out there so is Ivan Barbashev.

Though he is having an off in terms of points, contending teams have been calling on him. Barbashev is a UFA and has a reasonable cap hit of $2.25 million. However, Johnston does not believe St. Louis is not ready to wave the white flag yet on the season. But if and when they do it could get pretty interesting there.