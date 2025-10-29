NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, and the Edmonton Oilers

The Avs are confident they can extend Martin Necas, but have Cale Makar’s deal on their mind

TSN: Pierre LeBurn said that the Colorado Avalanche and Cale Makar‘s camp are not allowed to negotiate an extension until next July.

Avs forward Martin Necas is eligible for a contract extension, and there is some pressure on the Avs to get him extended, given that he was the key piece in the Mikko Rantanen trade.

“The point being that the Avs in talks with Necas’ agent have said ‘Listen, there’s an ecosystem here and we’re going to have to sign Cale Makar to a healthy raise next summer and MacKinnon makes $12.6 million,’ so where does that leave Martin Necas?

The Avs are confident they can get Necas extended at some point, but that part of the conversation has created a bit of a gap in talks. I think they can overcome it, but it’s certainly something that is real in those conversations.”

The New York Rangers aren’t rushing Artemi Panarin talks

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said the New York Rangers are not in a rush to hold serious contract extension talks with pending UFA forward Artemi Panarin. The Rangers want to see how their season plays out after a disappointing season last year.

“If and when they start those talks, I think the term could be an issue here. He turns 34 this week, and I don’t think he’s going to settle for a short-term deal if the Rangers come at him with that, so keep an eye on that one.”

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Tiering off potential trade targets for the Edmonton Oilers if they go looking for a goaltender.

Low-ceiling veteran stopgaps – Alex Lyon (Sabres), David Rittich (Islanders), and Semyon Varlamov (Islanders).

Buy-lows with upside – Tristan Jarry (Penguins) and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sabres).

Betting on youth – Arturs Silovs (Penguins) and Arvid Soderblom (Blackhawks).

‘Realistc’ starter targets – John Gibson (Red Wings), Cam Talbot (Red Wings), and Elvis Merzlikins (Blue Jackets).

Pipe Dreams – Joey Daccord (Kraken), Juuse Saros (Predators), and Ilya Sorokin (Islanders).

