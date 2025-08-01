NHL Rumors: Connor Zary, and Five Destinations for Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell

Connor Zary, Calgary Flames contract talks going slowly

Daniel Austin of the Calgary Sun: Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy said that contract talks with RFA forward Connor Zary are going slow but the side are talking.

“We’re talking. It’s been slow, though,” Flames GM Craig Conroy said Wednesday, shortly after it was announced that Martin Pospisil had been signed to a three-year extension. “Even with Pospisil, there comes a point where it heats up and you think ‘Now we’re close’ and then you’re able to get it done really quick. Pospisil was probably two, three months we were talking with (agent Dan Millstein).”

Zary suffered a couple of freak injuries last season that limited him to 54 games games. He had a stretch were he had 10 points in 14 games while playing with Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau. He finished the year with 13 goals and 14 assists.

NHL News: Jets, Maple Leafs, Flames, and Potential NCAA Free Agents

Five potential destinations for Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell

Sonny Sachdeva of Sportsnet: Looking at five potential trade destinations for Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Both players are on the other side of 30-years-old, but are coming off career best years in goals and points. Both are generating trade interest and the cost is high.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Either player could play in their top-six. Would need to move someone like David Kampf to fit in the salary increase.

Colorado Avalanche – They’ve lost some players up front, starting with Mikko Rantanen before the deadline, and could use a boost. Rust may be a better fit with the Avs. They’d need to move out some salary as well.

Detroit Red Wings – They’re still searching for offense. Rust is from Pontiac, Michigan. They’ve got over $12 million in projected cap space.

Los Angeles Kings – Could use some help so they don’t fall to the Oilers for a five consecutive season. The right-handed Rakell would seem to be a good fit. Have the cap space to work with.

NHL Rumors: Sabres, Senators, and Karlsson

Buffalo Sabres – They need to add more talent. Elliotte Friedman reported before the draft that they had interest in Rust. They have cap space to work and may need to move out some depth.

