NHL News: Jets, Maple Leafs, Flames, and Potential NCAA Free Agents

The Winnipeg Jets re-sign Dylan Samberg

Puck Pedia: The Winnipeg Jets and defenseman Dylan Samberg avoided salary arbitration and agreed on a three-year contract with a salary cap hit of $5.75 million. The deal buys two years of unrestricted free agency for the 26-year-old. For the last two years of the deal he has a six team no-trade clause.

2025-26: $4.25 million

2026-27: $6.5 million

2027-28: $6.5 million

Ken Wiebe: “Samberg gets a significant raise from the $1.4 million on his previous two-year deal, while #NHLJets lock up an important top-4 blue-liner for three more years. My projection was 7 x $6.15 million AAV. Samberg is betting on himself and will be 29 when his next deal kicks in.”

And then there was one after Samberg re-signs

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson is the lone RFA remaining who filed for salary arbitration. His hearing is scheduled for August 3rd.

The 23-year-old made $875,000 last season, putting up 15 goals and 7 assists in 69 games. He only got in three playoff games, scoring a goal and adding an assist.

The Leafs have $2.93 million in projected cap space, with Robertson the lone NHL player needing a contract.

The Calgary Flames extend Martin Pospisil

Puck Pedia: The Calgary Flames have signed 25-year-old forward Martin Pospisil to a three-year contract extension at a $2.5 million salary cap hit. He’s entering the final year of his contract, which carries a $1 million cap hit.

The deal buys two years of unrestricted free agency.

Tomas Prokop: Pospisil after signing the extension: “Talks went on for two months, more intense over the last month. I wanted to get it done before the season starts. I really like Calgary, it feels like home. We’ve got a very promising team. Now I can fully focus on the goal – making the playoffs.”

Potential upcoming NCAA free agents

Puck Pedia: A list of NCAA players who were drafted, not signed to entry-level contract, and would become unrestricted free agents if not signed by August 15th.

Anaheim – William Francis* – 2019 RD6, #163 Overall

Boston Bruins – Ty Gallager* – 2021 RD7, #217 Overall

– Jake Schmaltz* – 2019 RD7, #192 Overall

Buffalo Sabres – Matteo Costantini* – 2020 RD5, #131 Overall

Columbus Blue Jackets – Aidan Hreschuk – 2021 RD3, #94 Overall

Chicago Blackhawks – Dominic James – 2022 RD6, #173 Overall

Colorado Avalanche – Hank Kempf* – 2021 RD7, #208 Overall

Dallas Stars – Jack Bar – 2021 RD5, #138 Overall

Detroit Red Wings – Red Savage – 2021 RD4, #114 Overall

Edmonton Oilers – Matt Copponi* – 2023 RD7, #216 Overall

Edmonton Oilers – Joel Määttä* – 2022 RD7, #222 Overall

– Tomas Mazura* – 2019 RD6, #162 Overall

– Luca Münzenberger* – 2021 RD3, #90 Overall

Los Angeles Kings – Braden Doyle** – 2019 RD6, #157 Overall

– Jack Hughes* – 2022 RD2, #51 Overall

Nashville Predators – Isak Walther – 2019 RD6, #179 Overall

– Luke Reid* – 2020 RD6, #166 Overall

New York Islanders – Cameron Berg* – 2021 RD4, #125 Overall

New York Rangers – Zakary Karpa* – 2022 RD6, #191 Overall

Seattle Kraken – Justin Janicke* – 2021 RD7, #195 Overall

San Jose Sharks – Timofey Spitserov* – 2020 RD7, #210 Overall

Tampa Bay Lightning – Alex Gagne – 2021 RD6, #192 Overall

– Kyle Aucoin** – 2020 RD6, #156 Overall

Toronto Maple Leafs – John Fusco – 2020 RD7, #189 Overall

– Wyatt Schingoethe – 2020 RD7, #195 Overall

Vancouver Canucks – Jackson Kunz* – 2020 RD4, #113 Overall

Washington Capitals – Brent Johnson* – 2021 RD3, #80 Overall

* Players who have already signed professional contracts for 2025–26 but remain free to sign an NHL contract with any team.

**Eligible to play another year of NCAA, so will only be UFA if he files graduation paperwork

