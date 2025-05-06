NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild – Marco Rossi and Kirill Kaprizov

Will Marco Rossi‘s future be with the Minnesota Wild?

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: The Wild’s first big decision will have to be pending RFA Marco Rossi. Is he signed before or after they make a qualifying offer? Will they look to trade him at the draft? If he’s not re-signed by July 1st, does his agent go looking for an offer sheet?

Rossi found himself on the fourth-line and off the top power-play unit by the end of the Vegas Golden Knights series. He was “very disappointed” with his playoff usage. He had 24 goals and 60 points in the regular season.

During the season he was offered a five-year contract and Rossi turned it down. The Wild don’t want to go longer than five years. The Wild may want a two or three year deal, but if Rossi gets played in the bottom-six, it’s not going to help his next contract.

NHL News: Draft Lottery, Calder Finalists, Kings, and Injury Notes

“I’ve showed all year long how good I am,” he said, “and (going) … from 40 points to 60 points this year. And anyone who knows me, it’s always going up and I always improve, and especially with my work ethic. So I’ve (got) no doubt, I’m for sure a top-six guy.”

Rossi was asked if he’s worried about being trade this offseason, and he said he wasn’t thinking about that now.

Kirill Kaprizov said “It should be all good” with regards to an extension

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: Kirill Kaprizov is eligible to sign an eight-year contract extension with the Minnesota on July 1st. When asked about it on the weekend, Kaprizov said, smiling:

“We’ll see. I love everything here. It should be all good.”

Kaprizov added that he loves the city and feels good about the team’s future. It’s all about being able to win.

He’s in line to become the highest-paid winger in the league. His market value could be upwards of $14.9 million. The Cap for the 2026-27 could be $104 and $113.5 million in 2027-28.

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, and the Colorado Avalanche

Kaprizov would become an unrestricted free agent after next season. The Wild can offer eight years and the open market only seven.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.