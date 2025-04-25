NHL Rumors: Could Matthew Knies and Others Get an Offer Sheet This Summer?

Maple Leafs Are Not Worried About a Matthew Knies Offer Sheet But Others Should Be

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio and was asked about Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs and if he will receive an offer sheet this offseason. Pagnotta also outlines others who could get them and when they would happen. Also notes that Knies could take an Auston Matthews type deal.

Martin Biron: “One thing though, Matthew Knies. I’m a little evil because I like offer sheets. And I like that with (Jesperi) Kotkaniemi and Sebastian Aho. Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg with St Louis.”

Dave McCarthy: “So Marty loves chaos.”

Biron: “I like chaos. Matthew Knies the Toronto Maple Leafs is up for a contract? Is he the biggest name to maybe get an offer sheet. And if you see an offer sheet with a first, second and third round pick, be too much of a compensation, because that would mean you’re going to give them $7 million plus as an offer sheet this summer.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Oh, man, you know, I would be very surprised if it comes down to that for Toronto. First of all players have to accept them. It’s not just that you can’t just like catch anybody off guard, the player or a team, by doing that. So look, there are a ton of pending restricted free agents right now that are going to generate a lot of attention if they’re not signed in the first couple of weeks of July let’s say.

You’ve got Marco Rossi in Minnesota. You’ve got Evan Bouchard with the Oilers, Mason McTavish and so on. And so like there are players that are going to be out there. But if we do see offer sheets, and I think Knies and the Leafs are going to figure this out, and at least want a little more long-term. Knies is likely to be in the three to five-year range. That’s what I’ve been told. That’s what I anticipate right now, unless they have a change in their next full round of discussions.

But I think they’ll figure that out. Every team has an extra $7.5 million to play with going into the offseason. If we do see offer sheets, I anticipate them happening, like, a month into free agency, like, like end of July, beginning of August, where teams have started to spend money, fill out their rosters, if they’re haggling, or if a negotiation is significantly tough.

That might be when, because a lot of dollars will already be spent at that point. That’s likely, Marty, when we’re going to start to see the potential of offer sheets. I don’t think I know they’ve been hyped up, and I know there’s potential for some cool, some big ones, and that provides cool headlines. I think it’s likely to be later in the summer, if it does happen, for anybody that’s out there.”

