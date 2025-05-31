NHL Rumors: Could the Nashville Predators Trade Jonathan Marchessault?

Are the Nashville Predators Looking to Change Their Roster Construction

In the newest addition of 32 Thoughts, the Podcast on Sportsnet, Elliotte Friedman was asked by Kyle Bukauskas about Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators. Friedman mentioned Marchessault’s name in the past as a thought about potentially moving. However, there is a chance, as he says, that this could happen. But it is a small list of teams where Marchessault would go.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares

Kyle Bukauskas: “Lastly, Jonathan Marchessault. So Elliotte. You brought his name up in the aftermath of Toronto getting knocked out a couple of weeks ago, just as a thought at that point. But could you see a situation where he’s traded from Nashville this summer?”

Elliotte Friedman: “I think there’s an indication that he’d be willing to consider it. However, I think the list of teams is really small. I think, to me, the fact that this has even been discussed says to me that Nashville realizes that coming back with the same roster, in terms of construction, with all those right-hand shots, it doesn’t make sense. I think there’s also a little bit of some of the things that Marchessault has said about how blunt and honest he is haven’t gone over very well.

NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Montreal Canadiens, and the Ottawa Senators

But the bigger thing to me is a roster construction issue. Now he has control over this. And one of the things somebody brought up to me, and this was a team, is that he’s gone from a no-tax state to a no-tax state, and this is the biggest deal of Marchessault’s career.

And one of the things they’ve kind of heard is that if you know if he’s going to be traded, it might not be to somewhere where it’s going to take a bite out of the bottom line there. And this team told me they understood that in Marchessault’s case, in particular. So I think that’s going to be one of the hurdles. It’s got to be somewhere he wants to go, somewhere where he thinks he can win. And also not overly affecting of the contract he signed, and there’s got to be a trade that’s willing to be made here.

So I don’t think it’s a very long list, but if you bring him something that intrigues him, he will consider it.”

NHLRumors.com Note: The Nashville Predators had a disappointing season after signing Steven Stamkos, Brady Skjei, and Marchessault on July 1, 2024. There was hope that this trio would get the Predators back to the playoffs. Unfortunately, things did not work out as GM Barry Trotz made moves during the season to change the mix. It appears the mix is going to get changed again.

NHL Rumors: The Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins Will Have Flexibility and Options

The Predators are keeping head coach Andrew Brunette, whom Marchessault has been vocal about, as well as the style and system the team plays. Not to mention, when he signed, the Predators signed a similar player in Stamkos. They are both goal scorers. That receipt does not work as we saw in New York with the Rangers, who signed Chris Drury and Scott Gomez all those years ago.

It will be interesting to see where things go with Jonathan Marchessault and the Predators this summer. Remember, Vegas, Montreal, and New Jersey were looking to sign him last off-season, but they were not keen on a five-year term. All those teams wanted to give a three-year term. But Marchessault could be on the move.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.