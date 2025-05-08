NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Montreal Canadiens, and the Ottawa Senators

Barry Trotz will continue to develop head coach Andrew Brunette

Robby Stanley: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz said that head coach Andrew Brunette is a good, young coach that was in a tough situation last year. It doesn’t sound like he’s going anywhere.

“Andrew Brunette is just like a young player. Could’ve done the easy thing; I didn’t. I believe in developing people.”

NHL News and Injuries: Thursday the 8th

Kent Hughes will continue to look at the trade market for players to help now and in the long term

Marco D’Amico: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said that they’ll be looking to make some hockey trades this offseason and that he’s looking for some players that can help out now and in the long term. He was looking to do that at the trade deadline and will try again this offseason.

They are going to have to make sure that any acquisition doesn’t block any of their top young players down the road.

Sounds like the Ottawa Senators will hold on to their 2025 first-round pick

TSN: Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios when asked about them keeping their 2025 first-round pick or giving up their 2026 first round as punishment for their role in the failed Evgenii Dadonov trade between the Ducks and Golden Knights.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Garrioch: “Your first round pick this year is number 21. Have you made any decisions regarding keeping it. Your owner kind of says ‘slow-play it.’ Are you going to slow-play it? Just hold on, or …”

Staios: “Yeah, I know what we’re going to do with it. I don’t know if I want to reveal it to you guys right now. But no, it’s highly likely that we’ll keep our pick.”

Reporter: “Is it a good draft?”

Staios: “Yeah, well, I mean, we have good scouts. I think they’ve proven along, along the way that they, they can find talent. So every, every draft year you go into it and they, you know, people say the drop-offs at 12, and then there’s a group of this or that, but we’ll, I trust in our group.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.