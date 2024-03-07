NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Flyers, Rangers, Oilers, Canucks, Hurricanes, and Sharks

The Coyotes hold out two

Chris Johnston: The Arizona Coyotes held forward Jason Zucker and defenseman Matt Dumba out for trade-related reasons.

The Philadelphia Flyers will retain on Ryan Johansen

Kevin Kurz: Philadelphia Flyers GM Dany Briere said that they’ll try to see if there is a fit anywhere for Ryan Johansen.

Anthony Di Marco: The Flyers are exploring ways to trade Johansen. They will retain 5 percent of his salary bringing him down to a $2 million player (through next season).

Will the New York Rangers pivot to Pavel Buchnevich

Kyle Hall: With Jake Guentzel heading to the Carolina Hurricanes, wonder if the New York Rangers pivot to re-acquiring Pavel Buchnevich.

Could the Edmonton Oilers make Connor Brown available?

Mark Spector: The Edmonton Oilers could make forward Connor Brown available for trade as GM Ken Holland looks for more depth on the blue line.

The Vancouver Canucks asked the Carolina Hurricanes about Alexander Nikishin

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show said that when the Vancouver Canucks and Carolina Hurricanes were discussing Elias Pettersson, the Canucks asked about prospect Alexander Nikishin and were told no. Friedman would be surprised if Nikishin is traded at the deadline.

Anthony Duclair open to returning back to San Jose in free agency

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: (Anthony Duclair was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning after the article was written.) Even if Duclair is traded, he open to the idea of returning back to the San Jose Sharks next season as he’s a pending UFA.

“I made it clear (general manager Mike Grier) that I’ll keep the door open, keep my options open, and then we’ll see come July 1,” Duclair said. “I’m not counting out anybody or closing doors on anybody. I think that’d be stupid of me.

“But for me, personally, I’ve enjoyed my time here, I think everybody knows that I enjoyed the boys, enjoyed this organization, and would definitely be open to coming back.”